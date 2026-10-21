Primech Holdings (Nasdaq: PMEC) Signs U.S. Production MOU With Sunnytech For HYTRON Autonomous Restroom-Cleaning Robot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-Binding MOU to Explore U.S.-Based Production, Assembly and Technical Support for HYTRON

Key Facts At-a-Glance

Who: Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), and Sunnytech, an electronics contract manufacturer based in San Jose, California.

What: Signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore U.S.-based production and assembly of HYTRON, Primech AI's autonomous restroom-cleaning robot, together with quality assurance, product testing and certification support for the U.S. market.

When: MOU signed October 20, 2026.

Where: San Jose, California, United States (Sunnytech) and Singapore (Primech AI).

Why It Matters: The MOU provides Primech AI with a potential pathway to U.S.-based production through Sunnytech, which could help shorten delivery lead times and support quality assurance closer to U.S. customers. The initiative aligns with Primech's strategy to develop a scalable international robotics business.

How Much: The MOU is non-binding and does not commit either party to specific production volumes, manufacturing prices or other commercial terms, which would be subject to a definitive agreement.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the“Company”), a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, today announced that its subsidiary, Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”), signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Sunnytech, an electronics contract manufacturer based in San Jose, California, on October 20, 2026, to explore U.S.-based production, assembly, quality assurance, testing and certification support for its flagship autonomous restroom-cleaning robot, HYTRON.

The MOU establishes a framework for both companies to evaluate potential production and technical support arrangements in the United States, supporting Primech AI's ongoing efforts to expand HYTRON's international commercial presence.

MOU Scope and Next Steps

Under the MOU, Sunnytech may undertake production and assembly of HYTRON based on Primech AI's specifications, together with quality assurance, product testing and certification support. Both companies will evaluate these potential arrangements ahead of any definitive agreement. The timing and scale of any U.S. production have not been determined and would be subject to further discussions, applicable certification requirements and the execution of a definitive agreement.

Strategic Rationale for U.S. Production

The MOU builds on Primech AI's ongoing efforts to expand HYTRON's international presence, including its previous showcase at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Potential U.S.-based production could help shorten delivery lead times to customers in the region, while local quality assurance and product testing could support greater operational efficiency. Certification support under the MOU could also assist Primech AI in addressing applicable product safety requirements for the U.S. market.

Through the MOU, Primech AI and Sunnytech will evaluate how local production and technical support capabilities could contribute to HYTRON's future commercialisation in the United States.

The proposed collaboration supports Primech AI's broader strategy to strengthen HYTRON's commercial presence in the U.S. market and develop a scalable international robotics business.

HYTRON Product Overview

HYTRON is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom-cleaning robot designed to clean toilets, urinals, wash basins, sinks, mirrors and surrounding floor areas. Combining intelligent navigation with robotic manipulation, HYTRON automates repetitive cleaning tasks to support consistent hygiene standards and improve workforce productivity.

The robot's autonomous capabilities include self-charging and automatic water refilling and discharge, reducing the need for continuous human intervention during routine operations. Its monitoring and reporting capabilities also provide facility operators with greater visibility into cleaning performance.

Built for demanding commercial environments, HYTRON addresses a practical operational need: helping facility operators maintain restroom hygiene while enabling cleaning teams to focus on other essential responsibilities.

Management Commentary

“As we expand HYTRON's presence internationally, the United States remains a key market in our long-term growth strategy,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited.

“Through our MOU with Sunnytech, we are exploring opportunities to support HYTRON's production and commercialisation in the U.S. This reflects our continued commitment to developing a scalable robotics business and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Primech AI

Primech AI develops autonomous robotics solutions for the facilities services industry. Its flagship robot, HYTRON, combines AI-powered navigation and robotic manipulation to automate commercial restroom cleaning. Drawing on the Group's facilities services experience, Primech AI focuses on practical automation that supports hygiene standards, workforce productivity and operational efficiency. For more information, visit .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides cleaning, facilities maintenance, stewarding, waste management and pest control services to public and private sector clients.

Through its subsidiary Primech AI, the Group develops HYTRON, an autonomous restroom-cleaning robot that combines AI perception with robotic manipulation. The Group also operates HomeHelpy, a consumer home-services booking platform.

Primech Holdings was incorporated in 2020 and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in October 2023. For more information, visit investor.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed collaboration with Sunnytech, the potential negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, potential U.S.-based production and assembly activities, quality assurance, testing, certification, anticipated operational benefits, HYTRON's U.S. commercialisation opportunities, international expansion, potential deployment and future growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations, projections and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The MOU is a non-binding statement of intent, and there can be no assurance that the proposed collaboration will result in a definitive agreement, manufacturing activities, successful certification or commercial deployment. Investors should review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

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