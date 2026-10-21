National Business Capital Expands To West Coast, Appoints Veteran Investment Banker Eric D. Coonrod To Lead Institutional Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New California office marks a major milestone in National Business Capital's continued expansion and investment in growth.

Long Island, New York, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Business Capital (NBC), a leading provider of growth capital and financing solutions to businesses nationwide, today announced the appointment of veteran investment banker Eric D. Coonrod as Managing Director of Institutional Partnerships. Coonrod will lead the launch of NBC's first West Coast office in California, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued national expansion.

Coonrod brings decades of investment banking and capital markets experience to NBC. He began his career on Wall Street at Deutsche Bank and has held senior roles at leading investment banks, including Cascadia Capital. Most recently, he sold his investment banking firm to Iconic Business Services, a portfolio company of Expa, the venture firm founded by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp.

In his new role, Coonrod will build NBC's West Coast presence, expand its institutional and strategic partnership network, and help develop new channels for bringing sophisticated capital solutions to businesses across the country.

“Opening our first West Coast office is much more than geographic expansion - it represents the next stage of National's growth,” said Joe Camberato, Founder and CEO of National Business Capital.“Eric brings the experience, relationships and entrepreneurial mindset we were looking for. Just as importantly, he fits our culture. He's a straight shooter, works incredibly hard and shares our passion for helping business owners access the capital they need to grow.”

Founded in 2007, National Business Capital has completed more than $3 billion in financing, helping businesses navigate growth, acquisitions, and other complex working capital needs.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to build upon what National has created over the last two decades,” said Coonrod.“Businesses need sophisticated capital solutions and partners who understand how to move quickly and structure around complex situations. I'm excited to establish National's presence on the West Coast and work alongside Joe and the broader team to expand what we can deliver to companies nationwide.”

Originally from St. Louis, Coonrod attended Washington University in St. Louis and has advised companies across healthcare services, technology, consumer products and beverage sectors. He recently completed Wharton's Global C-Suite Program and remains active as a startup mentor and advisor.

About National Business Capital

National Business Capital is a leading financial services company providing growth and bridge capital solutions to businesses nationwide. Since 2007, National has completed more than $3billion in financing, combining deep expertise in non bank lending, award winning team and proprietary technology to help business owners access capital quickly for growth. For more information, please visit National Business Capital: NationalBusinessCapital.com

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