Sanwire Signed Agreement To Acquire 100% Of Australia-Based Bateau Asset Management Pty Ltd, A Boutique Investment Firm With Over $7,500,000 Under Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POINT ROBERTS, Wash., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanwire Corporation (“Sanwire” or the“Company”) (OTCID: SNWR ), a diversified company with a focus on aggregating financial services and technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Bateau Asset Management Pty Ltd (“Bateau”), a boutique investment firm based in Australia with offices in Singapore. All figures are unaudited and reported in US dollars using an exchange rate of USD$1.00 equal to AUD$1.428 (Australian dollars).

Since its inception in 2016, Bateau has provided a consistent return on investment for its clients. Bateau's current Global Opportunities Fund (the“Fund”) holds investments in Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index Exchange Traded Fund, Insync Global Capital Aware Fund, Apricor Capital, Impellor Small Companies Growth Fund, Hyperforge Fund and Supermaterials Fund. The Fund has a net asset value of over $7,500,000 (as of July 2026). To view the Fund's performance reports, click here. Bateau has a well-established client base of high-net-worth individuals, serviced by Bateau's experienced global client services team based in Australia and Singapore. The client services team also provides research and advisory services.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Bateau reported revenues of $116,188. Bateau has since changed its fiscal year-end to December 31st, the same as Sanwire's, and its 2026 fiscal year runs from January 1 to December 31, 2026. Commencing in Q4/2026, Sanwire will report Bateau's financials on a consolidated basis. Sanwire will maintain a December 31st fiscal year-end for its annual disclosure filings and will report Bateau's quarterly financials accordingly.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Sanwire will acquire 100% of Bateau in exchange for the issuance of 1,424,115 shares of Sanwire's Series G Preferred Stock convertible into common stock, a $250,000 convertible promissory note that matures on October 1, 2028 and is interest-free for the first 12 months, and a $100,000 cash payment payable in interest-free installments over a three-year period. Acquisition closing is anticipated in Q4/2026.

“We are delighted to be joining Sanwire,” said Wayne Blazejczyk of Bateau.“Since 2016 we have built this business around delivering consistent returns for our clients, and becoming part of a publicly traded group gives us the platform and resources to take it further. We believe this transaction will create long-term value for Sanwire's shareholders, and our clients will continue to be looked after by the same team and the same investment approach.”

“In prior communications to our shareholders, we stated that we were looking for our next acquisition, preferably in the financial services market,” said Ron Hughes, President and CEO of Sanwire.“This acquisition will provide Sanwire with a new direction to build a solid foundation for future growth and acquisition opportunities. In addition, this acquisition provides Sanwire with an entry into the Australian and Southeast Asian financial services markets.”

About Bateau Asset Management Pty Ltd

Bateau is a boutique investment firm founded in 2016 and based in Australia with offices in Singapore. Bateau follows an absolute-return investment philosophy delivered by a multi-manager approach to investing. Services include investment research and education, with the objective of providing clients with rigorously constructed absolute-return portfolios that they can understand. To learn more, go to bateauam.com.au.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation is a diversified company with a focus on aggregating financial services and technologies. For more information, visit sanwire.com.

For press and corporate inquiries, please contact:

Ronald E. Hughes

CEO, Sanwire Corporation

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