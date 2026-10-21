Home-Aid Moving Named Mover Of The Year In Franklin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Middle Tennessee local and long-distance moving company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across 504 consumer reviews.

TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Home-Aid Moving, a local and long-distance moving company based in Middle Tennessee, has been named Mover of the Year in the Moving Companies category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 504 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on professional moves handled with care, clear communication and organized planning.

Founded in 2019 by Nashville native William Turner, Home-Aid Moving set out to raise the standard for what a moving company should be. The company has completed more than 3,200 moves with a team of more than 15 professional movers, and it is fully licensed and insured. Its trained, uniformed crews serve homeowners, renters, seniors, realtors and property managers throughout Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Services include local moving for homes of all sizes, long-distance moving for relocations up to 300 miles, packing and unpacking, labor-only moving, specialty moves for antiques, fine art and other high-value items, and senior assisted moving. On long-distance moves, the same team that loads a customer's belongings transports and unloads them at the new home. Customers receive clear, upfront quotes, and most of the company's business comes from referrals.

"Moving is stressful enough, so our job is to show up prepared, communicate clearly and treat every home and every belonging with respect," said William Turner, Founder of Home-Aid Moving. "Being named Mover of the Year, based on what our customers say about us, means a great deal to me and to every member of our crew. It tells us that doing things the right way, with no shortcuts, is making a real difference for families across Middle Tennessee."

About Home-Aid Moving

Home-Aid Moving of TN, Inc. is a licensed and insured moving company founded in 2019 by William Turner and based in Middle Tennessee. Its trained crews provide local and long-distance moving up to 300 miles, packing and unpacking, labor-only moving, specialty moves and senior assisted moving for residential clients across Middle Tennessee.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

William Turner

Home-Aid Moving

+1 615-482-4796

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