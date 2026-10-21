Busbar Market To Reach USD 25.89 Billion By 2031, Driven By AI Data Centers And Renewable Energy: Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Busbar market is growth driven by AI data centers, renewable energy, EV charging and grid modernization.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global busbar market size is projected to increase from USD 19.22 Billion in 2026, reaching USD 25.89 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.14%. Rising electricity demand from AI data centers, renewable energy projects, and automated industries is supporting market expansion. However, fluctuating copper prices and a shortage of skilled installers may increase project costs and slow adoption.Busbar Market Emerging Trends & Developments:Renewable Energy Integration and Grid UpgradesThe expansion of renewable energy projects is increasing demand for busbar systems in solar power plants, battery storage facilities, and wind installations. These systems support reliable power distribution and integration with existing electrical networks.Data Center Power Distribution and Expansion PlanningHigher rack power densities are supporting busbar market demand as data center operators seek compact, scalable distribution within limited floor space. Modular trunking systems can accommodate changing computing loads with less extensive cable rework, making adaptability an important consideration for both new facilities and upgrades.Industrial Electrification and AutomationThe growing adoption of automated manufacturing and industrial electrification is supporting demand for busbar systems across automotive, chemical, and semiconductor facilities. Smart monitoring solutions also help improve equipment reliability, identify potential faults, and minimize unplanned downtime.High Initial Costs and Retrofitting LimitationsBusbar systems often involve higher upfront costs than conventional cabling due to engineering, installation, and commissioning requirements. Retrofitting existing facilities can further increase expenses, leading cost-conscious buyers to prefer traditional cable systems despite the potential for long-term operational savings.Copper and Aluminum Tradeoffs in Material SelectionCopper remains important for compact, high-power-density installations, while rising copper costs are increasing interest in aluminum for utility distribution and long commercial busway runs. Aluminum can require 1.6 times the cross-section of comparable copper conductors, so its cost appeal depends on available space and electrical requirements rather than material price alone.Busbar Industry Segmentation:By Type.Rigid Busbars.Flexible Busbars.Laminated Busbars.Busbar Trunking Systems.Other Busbar TypesBy Material.Copper.Aluminum.Other MaterialsBy Power Rating.Low Power – Below 125 A.Medium Power – 125–800 A.High Power – Above 800 ABy End User.Utilities.Industrial.Commercial.Residential.Transportation.Other End UsersFor a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:Busbar Companies:.ABB Ltd..C and S Electric Limited.DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd.EAE Elektrik A.S..Eaton Corporation plc.Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd..General Electric Company.Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited.Larsen and Toubro Limited.Legrand SA.LS Cable and System Ltd..Megabarre Group.Mersen Corporate Services SAS.NAXSO S.r.l..nVent Electric plc.Powell Industries, Inc..Rittal GmbH and Co. KG.Schneider Electric SE.Siemens AG.TE Connectivity Ltd..Wöhner GmbH and Co. KGHimanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence, says,“As busbar systems become increasingly important in data centers, renewable energy installations, industrial automation, and power distribution networks, decision-makers need reliable insights into evolving demand, material costs, and technological developments. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to assess market trends, competitive strategies, supply chain developments, and emerging growth opportunities across the global busbar industry.”Busbar Market Share by Region:Asia-Pacific Busbar Industry OutlookAsia-Pacific demand is supported by industrial expansion, renewable energy projects, electric vehicle adoption, and manufacturing investments. China and India remain key contributors, while growing electronics production and infrastructure development in Southeast Asia create additional opportunities for busbar systems.North American Busbar Industry OutlookDemand in North America is driven by data center development, electricity grid upgrades, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Investments in domestic manufacturing and industrial electrification also support market growth, although production capacity constraints may affect project timelines.The Busbar Industry report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Global Busbar Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMarch 2026 – ABB expanded manufacturing and R&D investment in India: ABB announced an additional investment of approximately USD 75 million in 2026 to expand electrification and automation manufacturing capacity and research facilities serving data centers, renewable energy, and other infrastructure sectors.June 2026 – Anyi Electrical secured its first order for DC compact busways: The company reported receiving its first formal order for its newly developed DC busbar trunking system, targeting intelligent computing centers and energy storage installations.Explore Top Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:Global Soda Ash Market report is segmented by type, source, application, end-user industry, and region, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:Zirconium Market is segmented by occurrence type, application, and geography, covering key production regions such as Australia, Brazil, China, India, and Indonesia, and consumption markets including China, the United States, and Japan.Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:C5 Resin Market is segmented by application and region, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are provided in volume (kilotons).Browse Full Report Details Followed by TOC:About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Busbar Market to Reach USD 25.89 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI Data Centers and Renewable Energy: Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC October 21, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Science, Technology



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