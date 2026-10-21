HR For Health And Mango Voice Partner To Support More Efficient Healthcare Practices

HR for Health and Mango Voice partner for one goal: to help practices run a little smoother.

The partnership gives practices access to specialized HR resources and communications technology to help them operate more efficiently and professionally

- Taylor Brewster, Sr. Partner Growth Manager

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health, the HR, compliance, and payroll platform built specifically for healthcare practices, has partnered with Mango Voice, a communications technology provider currently serving dental, veterinary, optometry, and chiropractic practices. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping practices operate more efficiently by giving owners and managers access to resources that support both patient communications and employee management.

Running a dental, optometry, or other healthcare practice requires balancing a wide range of responsibilities. Keeping patient communications organized is essential to daily operations, but so is managing employees, maintaining compliant policies, handling payroll, and navigating ever-changing employment laws. When these responsibilities compete for time and attention, having the right tools and resources can make a meaningful difference.

Mango Voice provides communications technology designed to help practices manage their phone systems and patient interactions, while HR for Health offers specialized HR tools and expert guidance to help practices manage their teams and employment responsibilities. Together, the companies bring complementary areas of expertise to the challenges practices face as they grow, helping owners and managers find practical ways to improve efficiency and keep their practices running smoothly.

“Leaders have a lot to juggle, from keeping their teams supported to making sure the business runs smoothly,” said Taylor Brewster, Sr. Partner Growth Manager.“Our partnership with Mango Voice brings together two areas that are essential to a successful practice. We want to help teams spend less time managing administrative challenges and more time focusing on their patients, their employees, and the growth of their practices.”

Mackenzie Limtiaco, Mango Voice's Partner Success Manager said,“Practices rely on strong communication to deliver a great patient experience, but keeping the business running smoothly also means supporting the people behind that experience. Our partnership with HR for Health brings together complementary resources to help practices manage these responsibilities with greater confidence. We're excited to work together to give practice owners and managers more ways to support their teams and build a stronger foundation for growth.”

As part of the partnership, Mango Voice customers can receive $400 off HR for Health's one-time activation fee. The partnership also gives HR for Health clients another resource to consider as they look for ways to improve practice communications and the overall patient experience.

By bringing together solutions that address different aspects of practice operations, HR for Health and Mango Voice aim to help dental, veterinary, optometry, and chiropractic practices build more efficient workflows, support their teams, and create a better experience for both employees and patients.

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About HR for Health

HR for Health is an HR, compliance, and payroll platform built specifically for healthcare practices, including dental, veterinary, and optometry offices. Combining technology with expert HR guidance, HR for Health helps practices manage employee handbooks, onboarding, payroll, timekeeping, and employee management while navigating complex employment laws. The platform gives practice owners and managers the tools and support they need to reduce risk, streamline HR processes, and build stronger teams.

Learn more at .

About Mango Voice

Mango Voice is an AI-powered communications platform built for healthcare practices, with a focus on helping dental teams simplify patient communications and improve day-to-day workflows. Its cloud-based phone system and AI-powered tools help practices manage calls, capture conversation details, and keep patient interactions organized, allowing teams to spend less time managing phones and more time focused on patient care. Founded in 2013, Mango Voice serves healthcare practices with technology designed around their unique communication needs.

Learn more at .

Taylor Brewster

HR for Health

+1 925-365-6026

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HR for Health and Mango Voice Partner to Support More Efficient Healthcare Practices News Provided By HR for Health October 21, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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