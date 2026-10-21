Nexigen Names Brian Lincoln Chief Technology Officer, Expands Managed Technology, Cybersecurity And AI Services

Brain Lincoln joins Nexigen as CTO

Learn more about Nexigen's Cybersecurity, AI, and IT solutions

West Point graduate and former Google, AWS and Accenture leader joins as Nexigen builds its new Newport campus and technology training center

- Jon Salisbury, Nexigen CEONEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nexigen, one of Greater Cincinnati's leading cybersecurity and artificial intelligence firms, today announced that Brian Lincoln has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Lincoln brings more than 30 years of experience in enterprise technology, cloud transformation and managed services, including leadership roles at Google, Amazon Web Services, Accenture and Pomeroy.At Nexigen, Lincoln will lead the expansion of the company's technology infrastructure practice, both within Nexigen and for its clients. His appointment supports the company's continued growth. Nexigen expects to hire more than 85 technology and business professionals over the next three to five years as it develops its new Newport campus and technology training center."Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have an opportunity to be important contributors to the next generation of technology innovation," Lincoln said. "We can build sophisticated capabilities here, develop local talent, and help organizations across the country solve increasingly complex technology challenges. I'm excited to be part of a company that is investing in its people, its capabilities and its future.""Brian brings a unique combination of leadership, operational discipline, and technology expertise to Nexigen," said Jon Salisbury, Nexigen's chief executive officer. "His experience leading large-scale technology initiatives will strengthen our ability to deliver secure and responsible outcomes for our clients."Throughout his career, Lincoln has led large technology teams, managed business operations and advised enterprise organizations on cloud and IT transformation. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, served as an officer in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, and holds an MBA from Northern Kentucky University.Nexigen has grown its team and revenue significantly in recent years by focusing on managed technology, cybersecurity and AI services for mid-market and enterprise companies in the region and across the country. The company has served more than 2,000 clients over the past 20 years.Lincoln's appointment follows several recent milestones for Nexigen, including plans for a new technology innovation and training center, an expanded AI security partnership with the University of Cincinnati, and recognition as one of the region's leaders in philanthropy.About NexigenBased in Newport, Kentucky, Nexigen provides managed technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence services to mid-market and enterprise organizations across Greater Cincinnati and the United States. Over the past two decades, the company has served more than 2,000 clients. Learn more at .

Mike Bausano

Nexigen

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Nexigen Names Brian Lincoln Chief Technology Officer, Expands Managed Technology, Cybersecurity and AI Services News Provided By Enterprise Technology Association October 21, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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