Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc Wins People's Choice Award For Plumbers In Phoenix

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned trenchless plumbing specialist recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 5.0-star rating across 851 consumer reviews.

AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc, a family-owned and operated trenchless plumbing company serving Phoenix and communities across Arizona, has been named People's Choice â€” Phoenix in the Plumbers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 851 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the company's commitment to honest answers, real solutions and minimally disruptive pipe repair that leaves landscapes, floors and paved surfaces intact.

Operating as Peerless Plumbing Company and NuDrain Phoenix, the company specializes in trenchless technology, restoring sewer lines and pipes without the trenches, demolition and cleanup of traditional repairs. After Randy Rushing ran the business for more than 20 years, his son Christian and Christian's wife, Lindsey, took over all operations in 2019, keeping the same business structure and his belief that helping the community comes first. The company does not rely on high-pressure sales; its goal is to educate customers and provide honest answers.

Known as the first licensed NuFlow contractor in Arizona, Peerless is NuFlow Platinum Certified, has NASSCO-certified inspectors and NASSCO BSDI-certified professionals on its team, and is recognized as a Certified Environmentally Responsible Contractor (CERC). Services include trenchless sewer repair, pipe restoration, NuDrain sewer lining, drain cleaning, sewer camera inspection, repiping, water heater repair including tankless units, water filtration and softener systems, and general plumbing for residential and commercial customers. The company was featured on the cover of Cleaner magazine in October 2024 and was a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in 2021.

"Our goal has never been just to get the job. It's to educate homeowners and businesses and give them honest answers and real solutions," said Lindsey Rushing, owner of Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc. "Being named People's Choice by the people we serve means everything to our family and our team. It tells us that our focus on honesty, minimally disruptive repairs and giving back to our community is making a real difference for our neighbors."

Based at 3801 E Roeser Rd in Phoenix, the licensed, bonded and insured company serves the Phoenix metro area, including Sun City, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe and Glendale, and offers financing.

About Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc

Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc, operating as Peerless Plumbing Company and NuDrain Phoenix, is a family-owned and operated trenchless plumbing company in Phoenix, Arizona, led by Christian and Lindsey Rushing. The licensed, bonded and insured company provides trenchless sewer repair, pipe restoration, NuDrain sewer lining, repiping, drain cleaning and general plumbing for residential and commercial customers across Arizona.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Lindsey Rushing

Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc

(602) 743-2975

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Peerless Plumbing Company, Inc Wins People's Choice Award for Plumbers in Phoenix News Provided By Awardy October 21, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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