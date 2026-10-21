Annova Podocare Named Salon Of The Year In Lake Mary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lake Mary foot-care studio offering European-inspired medical pedicures recognized for a 5.0-star rating across 96 consumer reviews.

FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Annova PodoCare, a foot-care studio in Lake Mary, Florida, has been named Salon of the Year in the Salons & Spas category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 96 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the studio's health-first approach to beauty, where European foot-care techniques meet a calm, refined setting.

Annova PodoCare was founded by Anna Byrnes, a certified podologist, natural nail specialist and international educator in European foot care. Originally from Ukraine and now based in the United States, she brings more than 20 years of experience in medical-grade pedicures and advanced hand and foot care to every appointment.

The studio specializes in European-inspired, medical-grade pedicure and manicure services. Clients visit for help with problem nails and dry or cracked skin, or simply for a clean, elegant finish on their natural nails. Services include foot health consultations, medical pedicures and natural manicures. The studio uses no acrylics and takes a non-invasive approach focused on comfort, cleanliness and the long-term health of the feet and natural nails.

"My goal is for every client to leave feeling more comfortable and more confident, whether they came in with a problem nail or just wanted a little care," said Anna Byrnes, Founder of Annova PodoCare. "Being named Salon of the Year, based on what our clients say about their visits, means so much to me. It tells me that clean, careful, health-first foot care is something people truly value."

Annova PodoCare welcomes clients from Lake Mary and across Seminole County, with appointments available six days a week.

About Annova PodoCare

Annova PodoCare is a foot-care studio in Lake Mary, Florida, founded by certified podologist Anna Byrnes. The studio offers European-inspired, medical-grade pedicures, natural manicures and foot health consultations, with a health-first, no-acrylics approach to hand and foot care.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Anna Byrnes

Annova PodoCare

(866) 901-6906

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Annova PodoCare Named Salon of the Year in Lake Mary News Provided By Awardy October 21, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies



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