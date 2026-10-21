Pacific Diner Named Top 10 Must Dine 2026 In Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) San Pedro breakfast and lunch diner recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.6-star rating across 1,254 consumer reviews.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Diner, a breakfast and lunch diner in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, has been named Top 10 Must Dine 2026 in the Restaurants category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 1,254 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. It reflects the diner's reputation for hearty breakfasts, homestyle cooking and friendly service.

Located on South Pacific Avenue in San Pedro, Pacific Diner serves breakfast and lunch with a menu built around omelets, homemade soups and gravies. Diners can choose from classics such as eggs Benedict, chicken fried steak, pancakes and French toast, along with Mexican-style favorites including chile verde and machaca omelets and huevos rancheros.

Serving San Pedro since 1940, the diner offers counter seating, tables and a covered patio out back, as well as takeout and delivery. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We're grateful to every guest who comes through our doors, whether it's their first visit or their hundredth," said Mehmet Aydogan, Owner of Pacific Diner. "Being named one of the Top 10 Must Dine restaurants for 2026, based on what our guests say about us, means a great deal to our whole team. It encourages us to keep serving good food and a warm welcome to San Pedro every day."

About Pacific Diner

Pacific Diner has been serving breakfast and lunch on South Pacific Avenue in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, since 1940. Known for its omelets, homemade soups and gravies, the diner serves classic American breakfast dishes and Mexican-style favorites for dine-in, patio seating, takeout and delivery.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Mehmet Aydogan

Pacific Diner

+1 310-831-5334

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Pacific Diner Named Top 10 Must Dine 2026 in Los Angeles News Provided By Awardy October 21, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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