Influential Women Highlights Bobbi Rogers: Two Decades Of Autism Advocacy And Family-Centered Support

BALDWINSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Director of Community and Industry Relations at Proud Moments ABA, She Leads Initiatives That Strengthen Community Partnerships, Access to Care, and Support for FamiliesBaldwinsville, New York – Bobbi Rogers is the Senior Director of Community and Industry Relations at Proud Moments ABA, where she leads initiatives focused on community partnerships, access to care, and family-centered support systems. She is the best selling author of“The Pages That Carried Us” currently ranked as the #1 book in the category of psychology and autism by the global distributor Ingram Spark. It is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart among other retail outlets. She is also the recipient of this year's Distinguished Service Award through The New York Association for Behavior Analysis. She is a frequent invited speaker at autism and behavior analysis conferences across the country.An autism advocate, nonprofit leader, and community-focused professional, she brings more than two decades of experience supporting individuals with autism and their families. At Proud Moments ABA, she has supported the development of multiple satellite centers in her community and has built relationships that connect families to resources. Her role brings together her professional expertise and her personal understanding of what families need when they are seeking care. Her specialties include autism, parent support, advocacy, and collaboration.Bobbi's advocacy began with her own family. After their son was diagnosed with autism in 2003, she and her husband founded Families FIRST in 2005, a nonprofit parent organization. Families FIRST grew from one family's search for support into a resource for many others in her community. Since then, she has created programs, educational trainings, and collaborative partnerships that have reached thousands of families and professionals. She holds a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State University and serves on the Board of the New York State Association for Behavior Analysis and ACCESS CNY. Through that role, she contributes to initiatives focused on ethical, evidence-based practice and partnerships between families and professionals. Her experience as both a parent and a professional gives her a rare understanding of the needs on each side of those partnerships.Bobbi attributes her success to perseverance, dedication, and listening. Her work is guided by what best serves the families she works with rather than by her own agenda. Building relationships, staying committed through challenges, and focusing on impact have been the foundation of her career. She also credits grit and active listening, along with her belief in pairing expertise with kindness, compassion, and empathy. She has found that listening closely to families reveals what they need most, and that their experiences should shape the services designed for them.The best career advice Bobbi has received was to be authentic and to embrace who she is. She has found that success comes from bringing her unique perspective and experiences to her work, even when they differ from those of others, and she gives the same advice to others. For young women entering the field, she encourages perseverance, confidence, and a clear recognition of their own worth. She reminds them that their ideas, skills, and contributions matter. When she started her nonprofit, she had no roadmap and little support, and she had to learn how to build an organization and write grants from the ground up. That experience taught her to trust herself, stay determined, and believe she could create change.Bobbi sees improving access to services and support for families as the biggest challenge and opportunity in her field. While therapists and behavior analysts play a critical role, she chose to focus her own work on programs, family advocacy, and support systems. Her goal is to address barriers to access and build inclusive, family-centered solutions that help families find what they need. When families can find services more easily, she believes, children and adults with autism have a better chance to thrive. That focus has shaped her work at Proud Moments ABA and with Families FIRST alike, and it continues to guide the partnerships she builds in her community.The values Bobbi holds most important are expertise, kindness, compassion, and empathy. She believes strong systems and evidence-based practice are essential, but they must be paired with care, active listening, and respect for each person's story. At the heart of her work is the conviction that every person is someone's child, parent, sibling, or friend, and deserves dignity and compassion. Her leadership is marked by perseverance, authenticity, and a dedication to understanding the experiences of the families she serves. These values guide how she builds partnerships with providers, families, and community organizations.From a parent searching for answers to a leader helping thousands of families find support, Bobbi has turned personal experience into lasting community impact. She continues to volunteer with Families FIRST while expanding access to care through her professional work, including the growth of satellite centers that bring services closer to the families who need them. Her story shows how one family's journey can become a source of strength for many others. Her journey also shows how listening, persistence, and compassion can change systems as well as lives. Bobbi Rogers remains dedicated to building a world where every individual with autism, and every family who loves them, is met with understanding and support.Learn More about Bobbi Rogers:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Bobbi Rogers: Two Decades Of Autism Advocacy And Family-Centered Support News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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