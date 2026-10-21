Kalamazoo Child And Family Counseling Named Top 10 Child & Family Mental Health Practices - Michigan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Southwest Michigan pediatric mental health practice recognized for a 4.5-star rating across its overall consumer reviews.

MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling, a pediatric mental health practice serving children, teens and families in Kalamazoo and throughout Southwest Michigan, has been named Top 10 Child & Family Mental Health Practices â€” Michigan in the Child and Family Counseling category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on the practice's overall public consumer reviews and a 4.5-star rating. It reflects the practice's mission of helping families find more shared joy through compassionate, evidence-based mental health care for children, adolescents and families.

Founded in 2016 by Jeffrey LaPonsie, the practice has served more than 4,000 families. Its multidisciplinary team brings together professionals in counseling, social work, psychology and pediatric psychiatric medication management, with specialized training in child development and children's mental health. Care is trauma-informed, family-centered and grounded in evidence-based treatment, and the practice partners with parents and caregivers to understand each child's needs and set meaningful goals.

Services include individual and family therapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT), Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for teens, an Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program, psychological testing and evaluations, and pediatric psychiatric medication management. The team supports children and teens experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief and loss, and emotional or behavioral challenges, as well as foster and adoptive families.

"Children thrive when they feel understood, caregivers feel supported, and families have the tools they need to grow together," said Jeffrey LaPonsie, LMSW-C, Founder and Director of Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling. "Being recognized among the Top 10 Child & Family Mental Health Practices â€” Michigan, based on what families have shared about their experience with us, means a great deal to our whole team. It tells us that our focus on connection, accountability, respect and excellence is making a difference for families in our community."

The practice's office on South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo was designed specifically for children, teens and their families. It serves families from Kalamazoo, Portage, Mattawan, Battle Creek and throughout Southwest Michigan, offers morning, after-school and evening appointments, and participates with multiple commercial and Medicaid insurance plans. The practice also supports graduate clinical training and has helped more than 20 developing clinicians build their skills.

About Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling

Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling is a pediatric mental health practice in Kalamazoo, Michigan, founded in 2016. Its multidisciplinary team provides therapy, psychological testing, pediatric psychiatric medication management and intensive outpatient treatment for children, teens and families throughout Southwest Michigan, guided by its CARE values of Connection, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jeffrey LaPonsie

Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling

(269) 615-7637

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Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling Named Top 10 Child & Family Mental Health Practices - Michigan News Provided By Awardy October 21, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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