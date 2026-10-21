Everysun Solar Named Highest Customer Satisfaction - Solar Irvine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Irvine residential solar installer recognized for a 4.9-star rating based on overall reviews.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everysun Solar has received the Highest Customer Satisfaction - Solar Irvine from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.9-star rating based on overall reviews. The Irvine-based solar installer received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Everysun Solar is an Irvine-based solar company serving homeowners throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and the surrounding Southern California region. The company offers custom system design, U.S.-made equipment, a 20-year installation guarantee and flexible payment options for homeowners purchasing a solar system.

With roots in Sweden's solar industry, Everysun brings a Scandinavian approach to safety and craftsmanship to every installation, designing each system around the home and its energy needs. Optional battery storage allows homeowners to use stored solar energy after sunset, reduce reliance on the grid during peak-rate hours and back up essential circuits during outages.

Everysun also provides solar system servicing, maintenance, troubleshooting and repairs, including support with eligible manufacturer warranty claims. For homeowners whose original installer has gone out of business or left a project unfinished, the company can assess the system and help complete the remaining installation, inspections, commissioning and utility interconnection steps toward permission to operate (PTO).

“The sun belongs to everyone, and our goal is to put clean energy in the hands of California families, one rooftop at a time,” said Eduards Krisjansons, Co-Founder and CGO of Everysun.“Being recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction, based on what our customers say about us, means a great deal to our team. It tells us that our focus on safety, craftsmanship and long-term trust is making a real difference for homeowners across Southern California.”

The company is located at 18100 Von Karman Ave Ste 170, Irvine, CA 92612.

About Everysun Solar

Everysun Solar is an Irvine, California residential solar installer offering custom-designed solar panels, battery storage, and installation backed by a 20-year guarantee, serving homeowners across Southern California.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Witold Wilczynski

Everysun Solar

+1 949-208-9497

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Everysun Solar Named Highest Customer Satisfaction - Solar Irvine News Provided By Awardy October 21, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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