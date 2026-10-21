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Veteran-Owned Battery Manufacturer Strengthens Bulk Alkaline Supply Programs for Hospitality, Healthcare, Janitorial, and Industrial Markets.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Powerhouse Two Inc., a veteran-owned, Florida-based battery manufacturer distribution and power solutions provider, today announced the enhancement of its commercial alkaline battery pack supply program across North American markets. The updated program gives commercial buyers in the hospitality, healthcare, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, and facilities management sectors direct access to the company's Power XP2 alkaline cell family at factory-direct pricing, with bulk purchasing options designed for organizations managing high-volume device fleets.The announcement reflects a deliberate response to growing commercial demand for a reliable alternative to retail-channel alkaline procurement. Commercial and institutional buyers have faced consistent pricing pressure as raw material costs for alkaline battery production - including zinc, manganese dioxide, and potassium hydroxide - have remained elevated above pre-2022 levels.Gregg Halteman, EVP of Powerhouse Two Inc., said the alkaline battery pack supply program's growth is a direct response to procurement demand the company has observed across its existing client base and through distributor inquiries."Commercial buyers managing hundreds or thousands of battery-powered devices are not well-served by retail purchasing models," Halteman said. "They need a supplier who understands their operating environment, provides consistent product quality, and prices to reflect manufacturing cost rather than brand positioning. That is exactly what our alkaline battery pack supply program delivers."Among the specific formats driving market demand, AAA alkaline batteries in bulk pack quantities represent one of the strongest growth areas in Powerhouse Two's commercial supply offerings. The AAA cell format powers a broad range of high-frequency commercial devices - hotel room remote controls, clinical thermometers and monitoring accessories, compact LED flashlights, wireless presentation remotes, smart building sensors, and a wide range of handheld consumer electronics deployed in institutional settings.The scale of AAA consumption in commercial environments is significant. A mid-size hotel property with 300 rooms can consume upward of 5,000 AAA cells annually across remote controls, bathroom electronics, maintenance equipment, and hospitality cart accessories. Healthcare facilities add further volume through clinical device accessories and patient communication equipment. For organizations at this consumption scale, securing AAA alkaline batteries in bulk pack quantities through factory-direct channels creates a meaningful annual budget reduction over standard distribution purchasing.Powerhouse Two's Power XP2 AAA cell is built to a commercial specification that retail products rarely match. Steel casing provides corrosion and oxidation resistance that protects device electronics across the full service interval. Advanced alkaline chemistry delivers milliamp-hour capacity in line with the industry's highest-performing AAA cells. Quick recovery technology maintains voltage stability between high-current draw cycles, extending the portion of the discharge cycle during which the device performs at specification.As a domestic alkaline battery supplier in the USA, Powerhouse Two combines the pricing advantage of a factory-direct manufacturing model with the logistics reliability and documentation accessibility of a U.S.-based operation. Their Power XP2 alkaline family - covering AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V formats - is available through a single supply relationship that eliminates the vendor complexity of sourcing multiple battery formats from multiple distributors.Independent performance validation from Independent Labs, confirm that Power XP2 chemistry matches or exceeds the discharge performance of nationally recognized brands across key metrics. That third-party validation gives commercial procurement teams the evidentiary basis to specify Power XP2 with confidence, rather than relying on manufacturer claims alone.Powerhouse Two also maintains an exclusive one-year post-installation warranty on all Power XP2 cells and custom battery packs. This warranty, unique in the market for a domestic alkaline battery supplier USA, provides commercial buyers with formal recourse in the event of product performance failure within the warranty period. Major consumer alkaline brands do not offer a post-installation warranty of this kind.The operating case for high-performance commercial alkaline battery pack solutions in commercial settings is a total-cost argument, not a unit-price argument. A cell that costs marginally more per unit but delivers a longer service interval per set produces a lower cost per device-cycle - which is the metric that determines annual battery spend for organizations with large, active device fleets.In electronic door lock applications, where Powerhouse Two's Power XP2 was originally developed and validated, the performance advantage has been documented in direct competitive testing. The original Power XP chemistry was created in response to a challenge from Assa Abloy, the world's largest lock manufacturer, who sought a cell that would outperform every available alternative in their electronic door lock systems. The Power XP beat every competing cell by more than 20 percent on runtime and actuation consistency. The Power XP2 advances that chemistry further with improved internal construction and casing quality.In janitorial and sanitation applications, where motorized dispensers cycle 150 to 300 times daily, the C Power XP2's quick recovery technology extends useful cell life per set beyond what standard commercial C cells deliver in the same duty cycle - translating directly to fewer mid-shift battery changes and lower annual replacement costs across large facility portfolios. In healthcare settings, consistent cell quality reduces battery-related device performance events and their associated documentation burden.The U.S. Department of Energy has identified battery quality and performance consistency as a primary variable in total operating cost calculations for battery-powered commercial systems. For procurement teams applying total-cost-of-ownership analysis to battery category management, specifying a commercial alkaline battery pack directly from the manufacturer consistently yields bottom-line operational savings.About Powerhouse Two Inc.Powerhouse Two Inc. is a veteran-owned battery manufacturer and power solutions provider headquartered in Winter Garden, Florida. Founded in 2002, the company serves commercial and industrial clients across hospitality, healthcare, janitorial and sanitation, first responder, OEM and contract manufacturing, and facility management sectors. Their product portfolio includes the Power XP2 alkaline cell family, custom alkaline battery packs, lithium battery packs across multiple sub-chemistries, and AC/DC power supplies and chargers. Powerhouse Two sells factory-direct to commercial buyers across North America and internationally, with worldwide logistics capability by ground, air, and ocean freight.

Powerhouse Two Inc.

Powerhouse Two Inc.

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Powerhouse Two Scales Up Alkaline Battery Pack Supply for U.S. Commercial Buyers News Provided By Digital guider October 21, 2026, 12:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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