Influential Women Recognizes Angelique X. Poragratti: Protecting Patient Privacy Through Ethical Decision-Making

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Privacy Investigator at Delta Dental Ins., She Brings Expertise in Healthcare Privacy, Fraud, Waste and Abuse, and Compliance Operations to Her WorkCamp Hill, Pennsylvania – Angelique X. Poragratti is a healthcare compliance professional serving as a Privacy Investigator at Delta Dental Ins. She specializes in privacy investigations, fraud, waste and abuse, risk assessments, and compliance operations. In her role, she triages potential HIPAA incidents and breaches, conducts investigations, assesses risks and impacts to members and the organization, and supports regulatory reporting. That reporting involves agencies including the Office of Inspector General, the Office for Civil Rights, and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as applicable state and federal authorities. She holds the Certified in Healthcare Compliance and Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance credentials.Angelique's work as a Privacy Investigator places her at the center of how an organization responds when sensitive information may be at risk. When a potential incident arises, she evaluates what happened, determines how members and the organization may be affected, and helps ensure that the right steps are taken, including any required reporting to regulators. The work calls for careful analysis, sound judgment, and clear communication with colleagues across the organization. Each investigation also offers lessons that can strengthen processes and reduce future risk. For Angelique, protecting privacy is ultimately about protecting people and the trust they place in the organizations that serve them.Angelique brings approximately four years of compliance experience and five years of combined legal and compliance expertise. She began her career in the legal field, supporting corporate and employment law, where she developed strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and an understanding of regulatory processes. She then spent more than three years at Benecard Services, LLC, advancing from Compliance Support Coordinator to Privacy Compliance Analyst. There she supported healthcare privacy initiatives, managed fraud, waste, and abuse compliance activities, conducted risk assessments, and coordinated compliance efforts across departments. She also served as a liaison between compliance teams and business stakeholders, a role that strengthened her ability to translate regulatory requirements into practical action.Angelique earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Legal Studies from Susquehanna University in 2020. In 2021, she completed a Master of Legal Studies at American University Washington College of Law, with dual concentrations in Information Technology and Healthcare Compliance. She is an active member of the Health Care Compliance Association and serves on the Susquehanna University Alumni Board, where she values the opportunity to stay connected to her alma mater and support its graduates. She also supports the Wounded Warrior Project. Her education gave her a foundation in both the legal and technological sides of privacy, an important combination in a field where information moves quickly.Angelique attributes her success to two guiding principles. The first is choosing the hard right over the easy wrong, making decisions rooted in integrity, accountability, and strong values even when challenges arise. The second is the belief that she never truly loses, because every experience brings either success or a lesson that supports growth. These principles help her navigate challenges, improve continuously, and embrace lifelong learning. The best career advice she has received is to always seek constructive feedback and to treat it as an opportunity for continuous improvement. Feedback has helped her strengthen her skills, gain outside perspectives, identify areas for development, and adapt to new challenges. She has found that inviting honest input, even when it is difficult to hear, leads to stronger work and better decisions.For young women entering healthcare compliance, Angelique emphasizes resilience. She encourages them not to give up in the face of rejection, challenges, or setbacks, reminding them that success takes time and that difficult moments are part of growth. She urges them to believe in themselves, stay committed to their goals, and trust that hard work creates opportunities. Above all, she advises patience and grace with oneself, along with the confidence and purpose to keep moving forward. Her own path, from legal support to privacy investigations, reflects the steady progress that patience and persistence can bring.Angelique sees constant change in government regulations and newly enacted laws as one of the biggest challenges in her field. Staying current and implementing updated requirements is essential to maintaining compliance and protecting patient privacy and information. Her background in both information technology and healthcare compliance helps her understand how new rules affect the systems and data she works with every day. At the same time, these changes allow compliance professionals to strengthen processes, improve risk management, and help organizations adapt. She approaches that work with a steady focus on accuracy and accountability, knowing that each update can affect how members' information is protected.Trust, honesty, integrity, and empathy are the values Angelique holds most important in both her work and personal life. She leads with transparency, respect, and compassion, and she aims to build a culture of accountability and collaboration wherever she works. Her support of the Wounded Warrior Project and her alumni service reflect the same commitment to others that guides her professional work. Her focus remains on advancing privacy, accountability, and ethical decision-making in healthcare. Angelique X. Poragratti represents a new generation of compliance leaders who protect the people behind the data with both rigor and care.Learn More about Angelique X. Poragratti:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Angelique X. Poragratti: Protecting Patient Privacy Through Ethical Decision-Making News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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