Dr. Lena Payton Webb Selected As Top Literary Entrepreneur Of The Decade

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Lena Payton Webb at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lena Payton Webb was recently selected as Top Literary Entrepreneur of the Decade for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of experience in graphic design, publishing, and the creative arts, Lena Payton Webb has established herself as a leading authority in the industry. A dynamic and results-driven professional, she is the Founder and CEO of Blu Impressions Publishing and the owner of Blu Impressions Designs LLC, a forward-thinking company specializing in custom-branded coloring books and journals. Through her publishing ventures, Lena empowers authors, businesses, coaches, and consultants to generate new income streams and build brand visibility through personalized literary products.She also serves as a Director with LitCon Inc – Author Expo, where she organizes and leads panel discussions, workshops, and author readings designed to enhance writers' skills and knowledge. In this role, Lena provides authors with valuable insights into the publishing industry, emerging trends, and innovative techniques, while creating platforms for authors to showcase their work and expand their reach.Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to graphic design, publishing, branding, therapeutic art coaching, motivational speaking, ghostwriting, educational course development, and workshop facilitation.Before embarking on her professional career, Lena earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art/Art Studies from Oakland University. She also completed training with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), establishing a strong business foundation that supports her role as both an entrepreneur and a mentor to other women veterans and military spouses.Throughout her illustrious career, Lena Payton Webb has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was selected as Top Motivational Publisher & CEO of the Year. This year, Dr. Webb will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This December, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her selection as Top Literary Entrepreneur of the Decade for 2026.In addition to her successful career, Lena has been recognized with an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism from the Global International Alliance. She is a certified Therapeutic Art Coach, a multi-award-winning publisher, and a retired Army veteran whose service and life experiences-including her journey as a cancer survivor, devoted wife, and loving mother-fuel her mission of resilience and empowerment. She continues to inspire through speaking engagements on resilience, mental health, personality-based communication, and transforming passion into profit.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Webb for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Lena is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Lena attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, Lena enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire others to explore opportunities in publishing and the creative arts, carrying forward her mission of using storytelling and design to uplift communities and individuals alike.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Annette Natoli

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Dr. Lena Payton Webb Selected as Top Literary Entrepreneur of the Decade News Provided By IAOTP October 21, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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