Radsite To Host Virtual Roundtable On Updated Dental CBCT Standards

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO

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The complimentary webinar is scheduled for November 10

-.Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSiteANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RadSiteTM, a leading accreditation organization promoting performance- and quality-based imaging practices, will host a webinar titled“An Overview of RadSite's Dental Cone Beam CT (CBCT) Standards.” The webinar comes as New York implements new accreditation requirements for dental CBCT providers, making the updated standards particularly relevant to dental practices.The event will take place on Tuesday, November 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register.The webinar will highlight key changes in RadSite's Dental CBCT and explain what they mean for dental practices. Topics will include changes related to image quality, patient safety, and accreditation procedures.Moderator: Steve Carstensen, DDS, FAASM, Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, Seattle SleepPresenters:.Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite.Cory Hatcher, CEO, Beamreaders.Aimee Knight, Founder and CEO, Reveal Diagnostics“Dental CBCT plays a central role in diagnosis and treatment planning, which makes image quality and patient safety essential,” said Dr. Carstensen.“This discussion will help dental professionals understand the updated standards and how to put them into practice.”During the session, RadSite will unveil its updated dental CBCT standards and detail key changes to the accreditation review process. Presenters will also clarify how reimbursement models dictate which RadSite CBCT accreditation pathway dental providers should pursue:.Dental CBCT Standards (v2.1): Designed for practices that bill exclusively through dental benefit plans or collect payment directly from patients..RadSite Medical CBCT Standards (v2.0): Required for dental (and medical) practices that bill Medicare or private medical insurance payers for CBCT imaging services.The webinar will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, offering attendees a direct opportunity to engage with RadSite experts regarding the updated requirements.“RadSite is committed to keeping our accreditation standards current and responsive to the evolving needs of the imaging community,” said Carneal.“The updated Dental CBCT Standards represent an important step forward, and the streamlined accreditation process will help dental providers maintain high standards of quality and safety.”RadSite offers an innovative and cost-effective choice for accreditation. Its programs include:.CT Accreditation.MRI Accreditation.Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation.Dental CBCT Accreditation.Medical CBCT Accreditation.Remote Scanning Accreditation.Ultrasound Accreditation (under development)To learn more about RadSite, visit . To view recordings of RadSite's complimentary webinars, visit our YouTube channel.###About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or....

Andie Matthews

RadSite

+1 443-440-5622

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RadSite to Host Virtual Roundtable on Updated Dental CBCT Standards News Provided By Schooner Strategies October 21, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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