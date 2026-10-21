Labarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan Supports The Next Generation Of North Bergen Professionals

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan proudly supported the inaugural North Bergen Young Professionals Launch Party, held Friday, October 16, 2026, at The Highwood in North Bergen. The event marked an exciting initiative dedicated to connecting, empowering, and cultivating the next generation of local professionals.

Organized by North Bergen Young Professionals in partnership with the North Bergen Recreation Family Foundation, the event brought together members of the community for an evening centered on professional development, networking, mentorship, and meaningful collaboration. Guided by the mission "Connect. Grow. Build. Give Back.", the North Bergen Young Professionals initiative seeks to establish a supportive network for individuals ages 21 to 40, providing opportunities to advance their careers, support their families, build their futures, and remain actively engaged in the community they call home.

As a sponsor of the launch celebration, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan demonstrated its continued dedication to supporting initiatives that invest in the long-term prosperity of North Bergen and its residents. For the firm, community involvement extends beyond providing legal representation. It encompasses an ongoing responsibility to encourage opportunities for personal and professional growth, support local organizations, and contribute to a stronger, more connected community. The evening welcomed local young professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members to an environment designed to encourage relationship-building, the exchange of ideas, and future collaboration.

With deep roots in Hudson County, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan recognizes the importance of supporting organizations that create lasting opportunities for future generations. By supporting the North Bergen Young Professionals initiative, the firm continues to champion a shared vision of a community where emerging leaders are empowered to succeed, build meaningful relationships, and make positive contributions to the neighborhoods around them.

The firm congratulates North Bergen Young Professionals and the North Bergen Recreation Family Foundation on the successful launch of this important community initiative and looks forward to seeing its continued growth and impact.

"We are proud to stand behind initiatives that inspire growth, strengthen community relationships, and empower North Bergen's next generation of leaders." Joseph LaBarbiera, Co-Founder of LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan

About LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan

Established in 1991, LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan is a New Jersey law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in personal injury, workers' compensation, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and other serious injury matters. With multiple offices throughout Bergen and Hudson Counties, the firm combines decades of legal experience with a longstanding commitment to community engagement, charitable involvement, and local partnerships.

Valerie Occhipinti

The MJS Groupe

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LaBarbiera, Martinez, Griffin & Sullivan Supports the Next Generation of North Bergen Professionals News Provided By The MJS Groupe October 21, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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