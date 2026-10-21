Cortec Brain Interface Electrodes Record Stable Signals For More Than Four Years
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CorTec GmbH
/ Key word(s): Study results
CorTec Brain Interface Electrodes Record Stable Signals for More Than Four Years
21.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
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CorTec Brain Interface Electrodes Record Stable Signals for More Than Four Years Peer-reviewed data from the 10th Graz BCI Conference show four years of electrode durability and signal stability in non-human primates - the longest observation period to date for CorTec's electrode platform, which also powers the Brain Interchange system now in clinical evaluation at the University of Washington Freiburg, Germany, October 21, 2026 - CorTec GmbH, a pioneer in fully implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCI), today announced peer-reviewed preclinical data showing robust neural recordings from its cortical surface electrodes for more than four years. The data come from two non-human primates (Macaca mulatta) implanted at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York with micro-electrocorticography (μECoG) arrays manufactured by CorTec in Freiburg. In the animal still under study, 63 of 64 electrode contacts continue to deliver meaningful signals more than four years after implantation. The results were presented at and published in the Proceedings of the 10th Graz Brain-Computer Interface Conference in September 2026. Long-term stability matters to patients. Each replacement surgery adds risk. A BCI earns trust and a place in clinical care only when one implant serves for years or even decades. What the study shows Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and CorTec recorded activity from prefrontal and premotor cortex while the animals performed a visual-motor reaction task, comparing recordings from three time points up to day 1,361 after implantation. Spatial patterns and spectral characteristics stayed stable and consistent across the full period. The recordings reliably showed differences between an alert, task-engaged state and a drowsy state - the type of difference a decoder, an algorithm used to classify and interpret brain signals, relies on. In the animal still under study, one of 64 contacts stopped working after about 14 months; the remaining 63 continue to record more than four years after implantation, and additional recordings are obtained regularly. The first animal, implanted with a smaller eight-contact array, kept all contacts functional until the planned end of its study. Across both animals, no further contact has failed. “We see the same brain signatures on day 176 and more than three and a half years later,” said Dr. C. A. Gkogkidis, Head of Clinical Business Development at CorTec and first author of the study.“A chronic BCI needs two things: long-term stability of materials and signals, and the ability to record meaningful, potentially decodable activity over years. Our data meet both. However, the current study is a snapshot of a larger data set; follow-up analysis will reveal the full picture.” “The stability and longevity of the cortical recordings have advanced our understanding of central thalamic deep brain stimulation (CT-DBS), an investigational therapy aimed at restoring cognitive function following traumatic brain injury,” said Jonathan L. Baker PhD, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, Weill Cornell Medicine. From electrode to system to patient The arrays rest on the dura, the protective membrane over the brain, and do not penetrate brain tissue. CorTec manufactures them in its Freiburg cleanrooms from medical-grade silicone and platinum-iridium - the same materials and methods used for the electrodes of Brain Interchange, CorTec's fully implantable, wireless BCI system. The durability evidence now spans three levels:
Disclaimer: Brain Interchange is an investigational device and has not received FDA marketing authorization. The four-year and 500-day results come from preclinical studies in non-human primates. The 2019 FDA 510(k) clearance (K183437) covers AirRay subdural cortical electrodes for temporary use (less than 30 days) and does not cover Brain Interchange. AirRay is not currently available for clinical use in the United States. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation does not change the requirements for marketing authorization and does not guarantee approval. Statements regarding CorTec's plans, future indications and commercialization intentions are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties.
21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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