Realme Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment To India, Outlines Growth Plans For 2027 With Super Agents

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) realme on Wednesday reaffirmed its long-term commitment to India, outlining its priorities for 2027 across product development, brand investment and its mainline business. At a meeting with India Super Agents, led by Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO, realme, the company shared its focus on strengthening consumer preference and building sustainable growth with its channel ecosystem.

India remains central to realme's global growth plans. The company's approach for 2027 will combine a stronger smartphone portfolio with increased marketing support, closer coordination between marketing and retail teams, and continued engagement with consumers. These priorities are intended to strengthen demand, improve retail execution and create a more sustainable foundation for next level of partner growth.

Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO, realme said,“India is central to realme's future, and we are committed to building our business here for the long term. That commitment means continuing to invest in products, supporting them throughout their life cycles and working closely with the Indian partners who bring realme to consumers every day. For 2027, our priorities are clear: stronger hero products, sustained brand investment and better coordination across our marketing and retail teams. We want consumers to experience the progress in our products and our partners to have greater confidence in the opportunities ahead.”

The Number Series will be a key priority within realme's 2027 mainline product portfolio, which will bring better experience in performance, gaming, Imaging, AI, imaging and the overall smartphone experience. Consumer research, user testing and feedback will inform product development, helping the company deliver improvements that reflect everyday user needs. The C Series will continue to serve consumers seeking reliability, battery life and smooth performance.

Supporting this portfolio, realme plans to strengthen marketing across both launch and sustenance periods. Gaming communities, campus initiatives, creator content and hands-on retail experiences will bring consumers closer to its products, with marketing and retail teams working together to translate brand communication into stronger in-store engagement.

The company also reiterated the importance of its distributor network to its long-term presence in India. Discussions covered clearer product planning, improved visibility for partners and closer collaboration on local market execution, with partner profitability remaining an important consideration.

Through these priorities, realme aims to strengthen its mainline business and build lasting consumer preference in India, supported by products, partnerships and investment sustained over time.