Oppn Restricted To Social Media Over Kolkata Puja Pandal Stampede Tragedy: CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The roles of the leaders of all the principal Opposition parties in West Bengal are restricted to social media ever since the tragic stampede at a Durga Puja Pandal at Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata took place on the night of October 17, West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Wednesday.

A total of 19 people were killed in the stampede tragedy and 25 people were injured.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister reached the residence of late Piu Samaddar, one of the victims of the stampede tragedy, to hand over the compensation cheque to her family members.

Thereafter, he spoke to media persons and accused the Opposition leaders of doing politics over the tragedy and restricting themselves to social media.

“Not even one Opposition leader or worker went to the hospital to see those who were injured or died that day. No one stood by those who lost their loved ones. The Opposition leaders are only on social media,” the Chief Minister claimed.

He also said that the mother of Piu Samaddar has been in a state of trauma since she received the news of the death of her daughter in the stampede.

“I have specially instructed the state health department to look after Piu's mother and other family members. The ASHA workers have been appointed to look after the depressed family members and keep a regular check on them. Along with this, talks have been held with the District Magistrate about giving them jobs.

"Necessary instructions have been given to provide jobs in the office of the local Block Development Officer. We cannot bring back those who have lost their lives. But we are always with their family members,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked about the investigation into the tragedy, the Chief Minister said that a judicial probe panel in the matter had been constituted.

“All the necessary papers and documents related to the investigation had been handed over to the probe panel members. Now they will investigate the matter. I have nothing more to say on this right at this moment,” the Chief Minister said.