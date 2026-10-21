CBI Begins Probe Into Anti-Drug Activist Murder Case: Punjab BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fulfilled his assurance to the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiating its probe into the case on Tuesday night, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon said on Wednesday.

Dhillon said Shah had assured Jhota's family during a meeting in Mansa on Tuesday that the case would be transferred to the CBI.

According to Dhillon, a team from the central agency reached Mansa later that night to begin the investigation, and a case was registered against the accused.

Expressing confidence in the agency, Dhillon said the CBI would conduct a fair and impartial investigation, complete the probe promptly and ensure stringent punishment for those found guilty.

He reiterated the BJP's commitment to securing justice for Jhota and other victims, stressing the need to establish accountability and bring all those responsible to justice.

Dhillon also urged the Punjab government to transfer the Gulzar Singh and Bikramjit Singh cases to the CBI, on the lines of the Jhota case. He said an independent investigation would help ensure justice for the affected families.

On the issue of drug abuse, Dhillon expressed confidence that Shah's target of making Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029, would be achieved.

He said the state would be freed from the drug menace under the commitment outlined by the Union Home Minister. Supporting the demands raised by Jhota's family and the struggle committee, Dhillon also called for the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of failing on several fronts, including governance, efforts to curb drug abuse and the maintenance of law and order in the state.