In Line with the Year of the Family 2026 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children to Organize Second Family Forum Under the Theme “Closer Families... Stronger Communities”
(MENAFN- DFWAC) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 15 October 2026:
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is preparing to host the second edition of the Family Forum that will be held on Tuesday, 20th of October 2026, at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, under the theme “Closer Families... Stronger Communities”, in conjunction with the Year of the Family 2026.
Bringing together leading experts and specialists in family, psychological, social and digital fields, the forum will address key issues and challenges facing families today and explore ways to strengthen communication, relationships and cohesion among family members. Aligned with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, the forum will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and expert perspectives on evolving family relationships amid social change, with the aim of developing practical recommendations that contribute to improving family quality of life.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that the Year of the Family 2026 provides further impetus to strengthen the role of families in society. She noted that supporting family stability requires a deeper understanding of evolving needs and the challenges arising from social and digital transformations.
She said: “Behind every family are stories worth listening to and challenges that deserve understanding and support. It is this belief that inspired the Second Family Forum, bringing together experts and specialists to address issues that directly affect the lives of families. Our goal is not simply to discuss challenges, but to develop practical recommendations that strengthen family bonds and enhance their ability to navigate change.”
She added: “We aspire for the forum’s outcomes to extend beyond discussion and translate into meaningful ideas and initiatives that make a tangible difference in families’ lives. Every effort to strengthen understanding and trust within families is an investment in future generations and in building a more cohesive and stable society, where the family remains a source of strength, support and belonging.”
Panel Discussions Addressing Contemporary Family Issues
The forum will feature a series of panel discussions bringing together specialists to explore family communication, psychological safety, resilience in the face of pressures and the impact of technology on family relationships.
The first session, titled “Safe and Effective Communication Within the Family”, will highlight the importance of active listening, emotional expression and everyday practices in fostering stronger connections and mutual understanding among family members.
The second session, “Psychological Safety and Family Resilience”, will examine the importance of building trust and psychological safety, while strengthening families’ ability to adapt to pressures, change and crises. As for the third and final session, “Families in the Digital Age: From Monitoring to Trust”, will explore ways to enhance digital awareness among children and young people, foster trust and responsible technology use, and promote a safer digital environment for families.
Unveiling the Findings of the Family Communication and Cohesion Study
The forum will also unveil the findings of the Family Communication and Cohesion Study, conducted by DFWAC with the participation of 416 Emirati respondents. The study examines communication patterns and interactions within families, practices that strengthen family bonds, and challenges associated with everyday pressures and digital transformation.
A dedicated platform at the accompanying exhibition will present the study’s key findings and indicators, reflecting the DFWAC’s commitment to leveraging research and field data to better understand family needs and develop initiatives and programs that support family stability.
The exhibition will also feature a range of DFWAC’s initiatives and programs across awareness and care & rehabilitation.
Among the awareness and media initiatives on display will be the “Reaya” podcast, the “Aware” Instagram channel and “Bonds”, DFWAC’s quarterly electronic newsletter, alongside specialized awareness guides addressing men’s mental health, psychological stability in marriage and supporting mothers during exceptional circumstances.
The exhibition will further showcase the Positive Parenting Program, designed to strengthen parenting and parent-child communication skills; “Malath”, an electronic self-help guide for women; the Animal-Assisted Therapy initiative; and the Smart Case Management System.
Together, these initiatives reflect the DFWAC’s diverse approaches to awareness and specialized support, as well as its commitment to innovative solutions that respond to families’ evolving needs and enhance their quality of life.
The Second Family Forum underscores the importance of bringing together expertise and collective efforts to address family-related issues, while building on expert dialogue and field research to develop practical solutions that advance the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and contribute to stronger families and a more cohesive society.
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is preparing to host the second edition of the Family Forum that will be held on Tuesday, 20th of October 2026, at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, under the theme “Closer Families... Stronger Communities”, in conjunction with the Year of the Family 2026.
Bringing together leading experts and specialists in family, psychological, social and digital fields, the forum will address key issues and challenges facing families today and explore ways to strengthen communication, relationships and cohesion among family members. Aligned with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, the forum will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and expert perspectives on evolving family relationships amid social change, with the aim of developing practical recommendations that contribute to improving family quality of life.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that the Year of the Family 2026 provides further impetus to strengthen the role of families in society. She noted that supporting family stability requires a deeper understanding of evolving needs and the challenges arising from social and digital transformations.
She said: “Behind every family are stories worth listening to and challenges that deserve understanding and support. It is this belief that inspired the Second Family Forum, bringing together experts and specialists to address issues that directly affect the lives of families. Our goal is not simply to discuss challenges, but to develop practical recommendations that strengthen family bonds and enhance their ability to navigate change.”
She added: “We aspire for the forum’s outcomes to extend beyond discussion and translate into meaningful ideas and initiatives that make a tangible difference in families’ lives. Every effort to strengthen understanding and trust within families is an investment in future generations and in building a more cohesive and stable society, where the family remains a source of strength, support and belonging.”
Panel Discussions Addressing Contemporary Family Issues
The forum will feature a series of panel discussions bringing together specialists to explore family communication, psychological safety, resilience in the face of pressures and the impact of technology on family relationships.
The first session, titled “Safe and Effective Communication Within the Family”, will highlight the importance of active listening, emotional expression and everyday practices in fostering stronger connections and mutual understanding among family members.
The second session, “Psychological Safety and Family Resilience”, will examine the importance of building trust and psychological safety, while strengthening families’ ability to adapt to pressures, change and crises. As for the third and final session, “Families in the Digital Age: From Monitoring to Trust”, will explore ways to enhance digital awareness among children and young people, foster trust and responsible technology use, and promote a safer digital environment for families.
Unveiling the Findings of the Family Communication and Cohesion Study
The forum will also unveil the findings of the Family Communication and Cohesion Study, conducted by DFWAC with the participation of 416 Emirati respondents. The study examines communication patterns and interactions within families, practices that strengthen family bonds, and challenges associated with everyday pressures and digital transformation.
A dedicated platform at the accompanying exhibition will present the study’s key findings and indicators, reflecting the DFWAC’s commitment to leveraging research and field data to better understand family needs and develop initiatives and programs that support family stability.
The exhibition will also feature a range of DFWAC’s initiatives and programs across awareness and care & rehabilitation.
Among the awareness and media initiatives on display will be the “Reaya” podcast, the “Aware” Instagram channel and “Bonds”, DFWAC’s quarterly electronic newsletter, alongside specialized awareness guides addressing men’s mental health, psychological stability in marriage and supporting mothers during exceptional circumstances.
The exhibition will further showcase the Positive Parenting Program, designed to strengthen parenting and parent-child communication skills; “Malath”, an electronic self-help guide for women; the Animal-Assisted Therapy initiative; and the Smart Case Management System.
Together, these initiatives reflect the DFWAC’s diverse approaches to awareness and specialized support, as well as its commitment to innovative solutions that respond to families’ evolving needs and enhance their quality of life.
The Second Family Forum underscores the importance of bringing together expertise and collective efforts to address family-related issues, while building on expert dialogue and field research to develop practical solutions that advance the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and contribute to stronger families and a more cohesive society.
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