UAE TO BECOME GLOBAL CAPITAL OF MOTORSPORT IN LANDMARK MONTH OF TITLE DECIDERS AND SEASON FINALES
(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, UAE, October 21, 2026: As the 2026 international motorsport season gathers towards its conclusion, attention will turn firmly towards the UAE for an extraordinary 31 days of competition. Between 5 November and 6 December, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host three major events in succession, carrying the action from Baja and rally raid in the desert to Formula 1 under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit.
Across that single month, six international championships will stage their season finale in the UAE. Titles will be decided, champions crowned and some of the defining battles of the year brought to their conclusion on UAE soil.
The sequence begins with the Dubai International Baja from 5–8 November, moves to the 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge from –2–27 November, and reaches its climax with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, fr–m 4–6 December.
What gives the month its weight is not simply the concentration of major events, but what is at stake.
The FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup will reach the decisive final round in Dubai, alongside the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup. Two weeks later, the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships will arrive at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for their season finale. Formula 1 and Formula 2 will then bring their own 2026 campaigns to a close at Yas Marina Circuit.
At the Dubai International Baja and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, championship campaigns fought across the season will reach the point of decision. Titles will be won and champions crowned as some of world moto’sport’s most demanding and spectacular disciplines deliver their final verdict on UAE soil.
Formula 1 adds another layer of anticipation. With the season still unfolding and six rounds remaining before the chequered flag falls for the final time in Abu Dhabi, every race between now and December will continue to shape the championship picture. Yas Marina Circuit then provides the final showdown of 2026, a stage that has delivered memorable title-deciding drama on several occasions before, where th’ season’s last victory will be claimed, final championship positions settled and, potentially, its biggest prizes decided.
Across the 31 days, the UAE will welcome leading Baja and rally raid competitors, Formula 1 stars, international teams, manufacturers, officials, media and fans, bringing together three very different expressions of motorsport at the highest level.
For the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), the national sporting authority responsible for motorsport in the UAE, the sequence also reflects the depth of a motorsport ecosystem built over decades, supported by world-class infrastructure, experienced organisers and close cooperation between sporting authorities, government entities, promoters and event partners.
The run begins in Dubai.
From 5–8 November, the Dubai International Baja will bring international competitors to the emirate for the final round of both the FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup, alongside the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.
After a season fought across international Baja events, Dubai becomes the point of decision for the FIA title campaigns. The final points will be scored, championship positions settled and the 2026 Cup honours decided over four days of competition in the desert.
Two weeks later, the focus shifts to Abu Dhabi and one of rally ra’d’s longest established tests.
The 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, organised by EMSO in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will host the final round of the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships from 22–27 November.
After a season spanning some of the toughest terrain in international motorsport, the championships will reach their defining test in the UAE desert. Every remaining point carries consequence as title fights come to a head and the 2026 world champions are crowned in Abu Dhabi.
The final act belongs to Formula 1.
From–4–6 December, Yas Marina Circuit will host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the final race of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.
There is still plenty of racing to come before the paddock reaches Abu Dhabi, and each remaining Grand Prix will shape the story that ultimately arrives at Yas Marina Circuit. The season finale will bring the last victory of the year, the closing battle for championship positions and one final opportunity for teams and drivers to influence the final order.
Yas Marina Circuit is no stranger to championship drama. Dri’ers’ titles have been decided in Abu Dhabi on several memorable occasions, lending the final weekend a distinctive sense of possibility as another Formula 1 season reaches its conclusion under the lights.
The Grand Prix weekend will also host the final round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, placing some of moto’sport’s most promising young talent on the same stage as Formula 1 as their own championship reaches its finale.
Together, the three events will take the UAE from the dunes of Dubai through the desert heart of Abu Dhabi and onto one of Formula 1’s most recognisable stages. In 31 days, titles will be decided, champions crowned, seasons concluded and some of the defining moments of the 2026 international motorsport year written on UAE soil.
H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said“ “The closing weeks of 2026 will underline the’UAE’s significance on the international motorsport calendar. From Baja and rally raid to Formula 1, the country will host the decisive stages of several major international championships within the space of one month.
“This concentration of competition reflects many years of investment in motorsport, strong sporting institutions and, importantly, collaboration. Our Member Club EMSO, together with promoters, organisers, government partners, officials and volunteers, plays an important role in delivering international competition to the highest standards.
“For the FIA, this is also about the future. We must continue to support the safe and sustainable growth of motorsport, create opportunities for the next generation and strengthen our sport internationally. The UAE has an important role to play in that continued de”elopment.”
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said: This remarkable run to the season finale culminates in Abu Dhabi, where we have the privilege of bringing the Formula 1 season to a close at Yas Marina Circuit.
As promoter of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, our responsibility is to create a fitting finale to the season and an exceptional experience for everyone who comes to Abu Dhabi, from the teams, drivers and Formula 1 community to the fans travelling from across the world.
The season finale has a unique energy and sense of occasion, particularly when there is much still to be decided. Together with FIA, EMSO, Formula 1 and our partners across UAE, we are focused on delivering a Grand Prix weekend that provides an outstanding stage for the final chapter of the 2026 season.
H.E. Khalid Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, said: “To have FIA Baja titles decided in Dubai, world rally raid champions crowned at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and Formula 1 close its season at Yas Marina Circuit within the space of one month is a powerful reflection of the strength and depth of motorsport in the UAE.
Beyond the sporting outcomes, the month will turn Dubai and Abu Dhabi into a meeting point for an unusually broad cross section of the international motorsport community. Teams, manufacturers, competitors, officials, media and fans will move through the Emirates as one championship follows another, generating activity across tourism, hospitality, transport and service sectors.
At the same time, extensive television, digital and social media coverage will carry both the competition and the destinations surrounding it to audiences around the world, giving the UAE a sustained presence on the international sporting stage throughout November and into December.
For motorsport within the Emirates, the same concentration of events creates another form of legacy. Emirati officials, volunteers, young competitors and aspiring professionals will gain repeated exposure to competition at the highest international level, strengthening the expertise and experience that support the sport throughout the year.
As the national motorsport authority, EMSO works closely with the FIA, FIM, government stakeholders, promoters and event partners to support the safe and successful delivery of international motorsport in the UAE.
From championship deciders in the desert to Formula 1’s final showdown under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit, these extraordinary 31 days will place the UAE at the heart of the international motorsport world and underline its growing stature as a global capital of the sport.
Across that single month, six international championships will stage their season finale in the UAE. Titles will be decided, champions crowned and some of the defining battles of the year brought to their conclusion on UAE soil.
The sequence begins with the Dubai International Baja from 5–8 November, moves to the 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge from –2–27 November, and reaches its climax with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, fr–m 4–6 December.
What gives the month its weight is not simply the concentration of major events, but what is at stake.
The FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup will reach the decisive final round in Dubai, alongside the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup. Two weeks later, the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships will arrive at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for their season finale. Formula 1 and Formula 2 will then bring their own 2026 campaigns to a close at Yas Marina Circuit.
At the Dubai International Baja and Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, championship campaigns fought across the season will reach the point of decision. Titles will be won and champions crowned as some of world moto’sport’s most demanding and spectacular disciplines deliver their final verdict on UAE soil.
Formula 1 adds another layer of anticipation. With the season still unfolding and six rounds remaining before the chequered flag falls for the final time in Abu Dhabi, every race between now and December will continue to shape the championship picture. Yas Marina Circuit then provides the final showdown of 2026, a stage that has delivered memorable title-deciding drama on several occasions before, where th’ season’s last victory will be claimed, final championship positions settled and, potentially, its biggest prizes decided.
Across the 31 days, the UAE will welcome leading Baja and rally raid competitors, Formula 1 stars, international teams, manufacturers, officials, media and fans, bringing together three very different expressions of motorsport at the highest level.
For the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), the national sporting authority responsible for motorsport in the UAE, the sequence also reflects the depth of a motorsport ecosystem built over decades, supported by world-class infrastructure, experienced organisers and close cooperation between sporting authorities, government entities, promoters and event partners.
The run begins in Dubai.
From 5–8 November, the Dubai International Baja will bring international competitors to the emirate for the final round of both the FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup, alongside the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.
After a season fought across international Baja events, Dubai becomes the point of decision for the FIA title campaigns. The final points will be scored, championship positions settled and the 2026 Cup honours decided over four days of competition in the desert.
Two weeks later, the focus shifts to Abu Dhabi and one of rally ra’d’s longest established tests.
The 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, organised by EMSO in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will host the final round of the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships from 22–27 November.
After a season spanning some of the toughest terrain in international motorsport, the championships will reach their defining test in the UAE desert. Every remaining point carries consequence as title fights come to a head and the 2026 world champions are crowned in Abu Dhabi.
The final act belongs to Formula 1.
From–4–6 December, Yas Marina Circuit will host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the final race of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.
There is still plenty of racing to come before the paddock reaches Abu Dhabi, and each remaining Grand Prix will shape the story that ultimately arrives at Yas Marina Circuit. The season finale will bring the last victory of the year, the closing battle for championship positions and one final opportunity for teams and drivers to influence the final order.
Yas Marina Circuit is no stranger to championship drama. Dri’ers’ titles have been decided in Abu Dhabi on several memorable occasions, lending the final weekend a distinctive sense of possibility as another Formula 1 season reaches its conclusion under the lights.
The Grand Prix weekend will also host the final round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, placing some of moto’sport’s most promising young talent on the same stage as Formula 1 as their own championship reaches its finale.
Together, the three events will take the UAE from the dunes of Dubai through the desert heart of Abu Dhabi and onto one of Formula 1’s most recognisable stages. In 31 days, titles will be decided, champions crowned, seasons concluded and some of the defining moments of the 2026 international motorsport year written on UAE soil.
H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said“ “The closing weeks of 2026 will underline the’UAE’s significance on the international motorsport calendar. From Baja and rally raid to Formula 1, the country will host the decisive stages of several major international championships within the space of one month.
“This concentration of competition reflects many years of investment in motorsport, strong sporting institutions and, importantly, collaboration. Our Member Club EMSO, together with promoters, organisers, government partners, officials and volunteers, plays an important role in delivering international competition to the highest standards.
“For the FIA, this is also about the future. We must continue to support the safe and sustainable growth of motorsport, create opportunities for the next generation and strengthen our sport internationally. The UAE has an important role to play in that continued de”elopment.”
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said: This remarkable run to the season finale culminates in Abu Dhabi, where we have the privilege of bringing the Formula 1 season to a close at Yas Marina Circuit.
As promoter of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, our responsibility is to create a fitting finale to the season and an exceptional experience for everyone who comes to Abu Dhabi, from the teams, drivers and Formula 1 community to the fans travelling from across the world.
The season finale has a unique energy and sense of occasion, particularly when there is much still to be decided. Together with FIA, EMSO, Formula 1 and our partners across UAE, we are focused on delivering a Grand Prix weekend that provides an outstanding stage for the final chapter of the 2026 season.
H.E. Khalid Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, said: “To have FIA Baja titles decided in Dubai, world rally raid champions crowned at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and Formula 1 close its season at Yas Marina Circuit within the space of one month is a powerful reflection of the strength and depth of motorsport in the UAE.
Beyond the sporting outcomes, the month will turn Dubai and Abu Dhabi into a meeting point for an unusually broad cross section of the international motorsport community. Teams, manufacturers, competitors, officials, media and fans will move through the Emirates as one championship follows another, generating activity across tourism, hospitality, transport and service sectors.
At the same time, extensive television, digital and social media coverage will carry both the competition and the destinations surrounding it to audiences around the world, giving the UAE a sustained presence on the international sporting stage throughout November and into December.
For motorsport within the Emirates, the same concentration of events creates another form of legacy. Emirati officials, volunteers, young competitors and aspiring professionals will gain repeated exposure to competition at the highest international level, strengthening the expertise and experience that support the sport throughout the year.
As the national motorsport authority, EMSO works closely with the FIA, FIM, government stakeholders, promoters and event partners to support the safe and successful delivery of international motorsport in the UAE.
From championship deciders in the desert to Formula 1’s final showdown under the lights at Yas Marina Circuit, these extraordinary 31 days will place the UAE at the heart of the international motorsport world and underline its growing stature as a global capital of the sport.
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