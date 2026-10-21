Parkin Retains Exclusive Parking Operations Across Jumeirah Lakes Towers Following 10-Year Agreement Renewal with DMCC
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 21 October 2026: Parkin Company PJSC, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has renewed its Parking Management Framework Agreement with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) for a further 10 years, to deliver seamless, technology-led parking services across Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).
Under the agreement, Parkin will assume exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT, including 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. This agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Parkin and DMCC.
Through its integrated operating platform, Parkin will oversee day-to-day parking operations, including parking payments through its various digital and physical channels. The partnership aims to enhance the parking experience for JLT residents, businesses and visitors by providing a more seamless, convenient and efficient service, while supporting improved mobility and parking management across the community.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin Company PJSC, commented: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with DMCC, which reflects its continued trust and confidence in Park’n’s operational expertise, service excellence and proven track record in parking management. As one of D’bai’s most dynamic mixed-use communities, JLT remains an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to building on our established operations to further enhance the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors. This renewed agreement reinforces our position as a trusted parking operator and our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient and sustainable parking solutions across Duba”.”
Paul Ashton, Chief Property Officer of DMCC, commented: “Our extended partnership with Parkin represents another important step in enhancing the everyday experience of our JLT community. Through investment in technology-led parking solutions, we aim to make parking more seamless, convenient and efficient for residents, businesses and visitors alike. The agreement also creates opportunities to introduce innovative solutions that bring greater value to the community, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing mobility, advancing sustainability and continually improving the experience of Jumeirah Lakes Towers.”
As part of the agreement, Parkin will install solar power infrastructure, reinforcing both organisat’ons’ commitment to sustainability. The partnership marks another milestone in ’arkin’s continued expansion of its developer parking portfolio, strengthening its role in delivering smart, efficient and sustainable parking solutions acro’s Dubai’s key destinations and communities.
-ENDS-
Under the agreement, Parkin will assume exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT, including 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. This agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Parkin and DMCC.
Through its integrated operating platform, Parkin will oversee day-to-day parking operations, including parking payments through its various digital and physical channels. The partnership aims to enhance the parking experience for JLT residents, businesses and visitors by providing a more seamless, convenient and efficient service, while supporting improved mobility and parking management across the community.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin Company PJSC, commented: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with DMCC, which reflects its continued trust and confidence in Park’n’s operational expertise, service excellence and proven track record in parking management. As one of D’bai’s most dynamic mixed-use communities, JLT remains an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to building on our established operations to further enhance the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors. This renewed agreement reinforces our position as a trusted parking operator and our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient and sustainable parking solutions across Duba”.”
Paul Ashton, Chief Property Officer of DMCC, commented: “Our extended partnership with Parkin represents another important step in enhancing the everyday experience of our JLT community. Through investment in technology-led parking solutions, we aim to make parking more seamless, convenient and efficient for residents, businesses and visitors alike. The agreement also creates opportunities to introduce innovative solutions that bring greater value to the community, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing mobility, advancing sustainability and continually improving the experience of Jumeirah Lakes Towers.”
As part of the agreement, Parkin will install solar power infrastructure, reinforcing both organisat’ons’ commitment to sustainability. The partnership marks another milestone in ’arkin’s continued expansion of its developer parking portfolio, strengthening its role in delivering smart, efficient and sustainable parking solutions acro’s Dubai’s key destinations and communities.
-ENDS-
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