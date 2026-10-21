InterContinental Muscat talent recognised across three categories at Hotelier Middle East Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Three team members from InterContinental Muscat have been selected from among the nominations received and shortlisted for the prestigious Hotelier Middle East Awards 2026, in recognition of their professional expertise, dedication and commitment to excellence.
Ali Rady has been shortlisted for Housekeeping Manager of the Year, Matthew Piercy for F&B Manager of the Year, and Viji Kunjachan for Sustainability Champion of the Year. The nominations highlight the diverse expertise and commitment to excellence that underpin the hotel’s operations.
Ali Rady, Housekeeping Manager, has been recognised for his commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and guest comfort, while Matthew Piercy, Director of Food and Beverage, has earned recognition for his focus on service excellence, innovative dining experiences and team development. Viji Kunjachan, Area Director of Engineering and Projects, has been shortlisted for his efforts in promoting sustainability, energy efficiency and environmentally responsible practices.
Commenting on the nominations, Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said, “We are immensely proud to see Ali, Matthew and Viji recognised among the region's leading hospitality professionals. Their nominations are a testament to their hard work, expertise and dedication. Each of them plays an important role in strengthening our operations and delivering the exceptional standards of hospitality for which InterContinental Muscat is known.”
In its 22nd year, the Hotelier Middle East Award celebrates outstanding individuals and teams who contribute to raising standards across the region’s hospitality industry. The 2026 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dubai on November 11.
These three nominations further emphasise InterContinental Muscat’s commitment to nurturing professional excellence and fostering a culture of teamwork, innovation and responsible hospitality.
Ali Rady has been shortlisted for Housekeeping Manager of the Year, Matthew Piercy for F&B Manager of the Year, and Viji Kunjachan for Sustainability Champion of the Year. The nominations highlight the diverse expertise and commitment to excellence that underpin the hotel’s operations.
Ali Rady, Housekeeping Manager, has been recognised for his commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and guest comfort, while Matthew Piercy, Director of Food and Beverage, has earned recognition for his focus on service excellence, innovative dining experiences and team development. Viji Kunjachan, Area Director of Engineering and Projects, has been shortlisted for his efforts in promoting sustainability, energy efficiency and environmentally responsible practices.
Commenting on the nominations, Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said, “We are immensely proud to see Ali, Matthew and Viji recognised among the region's leading hospitality professionals. Their nominations are a testament to their hard work, expertise and dedication. Each of them plays an important role in strengthening our operations and delivering the exceptional standards of hospitality for which InterContinental Muscat is known.”
In its 22nd year, the Hotelier Middle East Award celebrates outstanding individuals and teams who contribute to raising standards across the region’s hospitality industry. The 2026 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dubai on November 11.
These three nominations further emphasise InterContinental Muscat’s commitment to nurturing professional excellence and fostering a culture of teamwork, innovation and responsible hospitality.
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