Dubai-born premium membership platform SupperClub expands its footprint to 24 countries
(MENAFN- The Loop) Homegrown premium lifestyle brand marks 100,000 bookings
Dubai-born premium membership platform SupperClub is marking a new chapter in its global growth, expanding its footprint to 24 countries and surpassing 100,000 bookings across its growing portfolio of luxury dining, hospitality, and lifestyle experiences. Alongside its international expansion, SupperClub has launched a new mobile application, putting the platform directly into members’ pockets and creating a single, unified experience across markets.
Founded in Dubai in 2020 by entrepreneurs Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub Middle East was created around a simple idea that enjoying premium experiences should be effortless, flexible and offer exceptional value. The latest milestones reflect a deliberate international expansion strategy shaped by the way members live and travel, marking the platform’s transition to SupperClub Global.
Co-founder of SupperClub, Mehreen Omar, explained, “Our growth has always been driven by our members and the way they use SupperClub. Rather than simply scaling market by market, the platform is building its presence around the destinations members are travelling to next. Expanding into 24 countries is therefore about creating a lifestyle platform that travels with our members.”
A key part of this evolution has been SupperClub’s deepening partnership with Visa, including collaboration through the Visa Infinite credit card across the Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region. SupperClub is also featured on the Visa Dubai Destinations platform, giving Visa cardholders flying into Dubai access to unlimited discounts for unlimited guests across a curated selection of participating venues. The partnership further strengthens SupperClub’s position as a platform connecting premium travellers with some of the world’s leading hospitality experiences, while extending the value of its offering beyond its original Dubai home.
Crossing the 100,000 bookings milestone also represents a significant step in the business’ growth and continuing membership loyalty. Backed by the newly launched mobile app, which makes the entire member journey more seamless, users continue to access unlimited reservations and redeem eligible offers without restrictions on the number of guests or frequency of use. Bringing discovery, reservations and access together in one place, while maintaining the discreet and sophisticated experience that has defined the brand since its launch, the app enables members to discover and access their exclusive SupperClub offers on the move, rather than navigating separate programs or platforms for different destinations.
Co-founder Muna Mustafa remarked, “We started SupperClub in Dubai with the ambition of making exceptional experiences more accessible, without compromising on quality or service. Seeing members now use the platform across 24 countries is incredibly rewarding. The vision has remained the same, but the world in which our members use SupperClub has become much bigger.”
She concluded, “The next stage is about making that global experience feel completely seamless. Whether a member is travelling alone, with friends or family, they should be able to arrive in a new destination and know that SupperClub is already there, with no limits on how, where or how often they redeem.”
Dubai-born premium membership platform SupperClub is marking a new chapter in its global growth, expanding its footprint to 24 countries and surpassing 100,000 bookings across its growing portfolio of luxury dining, hospitality, and lifestyle experiences. Alongside its international expansion, SupperClub has launched a new mobile application, putting the platform directly into members’ pockets and creating a single, unified experience across markets.
Founded in Dubai in 2020 by entrepreneurs Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub Middle East was created around a simple idea that enjoying premium experiences should be effortless, flexible and offer exceptional value. The latest milestones reflect a deliberate international expansion strategy shaped by the way members live and travel, marking the platform’s transition to SupperClub Global.
Co-founder of SupperClub, Mehreen Omar, explained, “Our growth has always been driven by our members and the way they use SupperClub. Rather than simply scaling market by market, the platform is building its presence around the destinations members are travelling to next. Expanding into 24 countries is therefore about creating a lifestyle platform that travels with our members.”
A key part of this evolution has been SupperClub’s deepening partnership with Visa, including collaboration through the Visa Infinite credit card across the Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region. SupperClub is also featured on the Visa Dubai Destinations platform, giving Visa cardholders flying into Dubai access to unlimited discounts for unlimited guests across a curated selection of participating venues. The partnership further strengthens SupperClub’s position as a platform connecting premium travellers with some of the world’s leading hospitality experiences, while extending the value of its offering beyond its original Dubai home.
Crossing the 100,000 bookings milestone also represents a significant step in the business’ growth and continuing membership loyalty. Backed by the newly launched mobile app, which makes the entire member journey more seamless, users continue to access unlimited reservations and redeem eligible offers without restrictions on the number of guests or frequency of use. Bringing discovery, reservations and access together in one place, while maintaining the discreet and sophisticated experience that has defined the brand since its launch, the app enables members to discover and access their exclusive SupperClub offers on the move, rather than navigating separate programs or platforms for different destinations.
Co-founder Muna Mustafa remarked, “We started SupperClub in Dubai with the ambition of making exceptional experiences more accessible, without compromising on quality or service. Seeing members now use the platform across 24 countries is incredibly rewarding. The vision has remained the same, but the world in which our members use SupperClub has become much bigger.”
She concluded, “The next stage is about making that global experience feel completely seamless. Whether a member is travelling alone, with friends or family, they should be able to arrive in a new destination and know that SupperClub is already there, with no limits on how, where or how often they redeem.”
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