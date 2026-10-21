Sweet Karam Coffee Launches ‘Mad Over Mysore Pak’ to Crowdsource India’s Next Favourite Flavour
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) National, 21st Oct 2026: What if India’s next big Mysore Pak flavour came from the wonderfully creative minds of those who simply can’t get enough of it? With Mad Over Mysore Pak, Sweet Karam Coffee, India’s most-loved South Indian food brand is celebrating the extraordinary love, fierce flavour loyalties and adventurous spirit of Mysore Pak enthusiasts. The crowdsourcing initiative invites consumers across India to turn their favourite sweet into a canvas for flavour experimentation.
From closely guarded family recipes and nostalgic favourites to exciting new combinations, the initiative brings India’s most passionate Mysore Pak lovers into the flavour innovation journey, celebrating the joy of experimenting with an iconic sweet while keeping its cherished legacy at heart.
“Some of the most interesting food ideas begin with a simple thought: what if we tried something different? With Mad Over Mysore Pak, we want to give consumers the opportunity to take that thought further and see their ideas come alive. This is about listening to the people who love the sweet, discovering the flavours they are curious about and bringing their creativity into our kitchen. We are excited to see the range of ideas India comes up with,” said Anand Bharadwaj, Co-founder and Chief Culture Officer, Sweet Karam Coffee.
The campaign will unfold in three phases. Consumers across India will first submit their original Mysore Pak flavour ideas through videos, visual submissions or written entries. These ideas will then enter the culinary development stage, where Rakesh Raghunathan, food historian, MasterChef India judge and Sweet Karam Coffee's Culinary & Cultural Ambassador, will curate and recreate selected concepts, working to translate consumer imagination into viable new flavour experiences while preserving the distinctive character of Mysore Pak. The top five entries will advance to the final tasting stage, with each finalist receiving a special box featuring the flavour they conceptualised.
The winning flavour will be introduced as a limited-edition Mysore Pak in Sweet Karam Coffee's portfolio, available through the brand's online and offline channels.
“Every recipe carries a story, and some of the most exciting culinary ideas emerge when tradition meets curiosity. Mysore Pak is a sweet with a rich legacy and a very special place in our food culture. With Mad Over Mysore Pak, we want to explore how far we can push the boundaries of flavour while staying true to the character of this much-loved classic.
What excites me most is the opportunity to bring people's imaginations into the kitchen and translate their ideas into something delicious and tangible. From familiar flavours to unexpected combinations, each idea presents a new creative challenge. For me, this is what culinary innovation is about respecting where a dish comes from while discovering what it can become. I'm looking forward to seeing the ideas India brings us and finding the ones that have the potential to become the next Mysore Pak favourite.” said Rakesh Raghunathan, food historian, MasterChef India judge and Sweet Karam Coffee's Culinary & Cultural Ambassador.
By inviting consumers to submit original recipes rather than choose from pre-decided options, the initiative gives them a direct role in shaping a potential new addition to the brand’s portfolio. With its signature Ghee Mysore Pak and deep roots in South Indian food traditions, Sweet Karam Coffee is uniquely placed to champion the evolution of this much-loved sweet. The idea is to celebrate the stories, loyalties and culinary creativity that keep traditional favourites alive while discovering new interpretations for a new generation of sweet lovers.
Can India imagine the next Mysore Pak favourite? The search begins with the people who love it most, inviting them to experiment, share their creations and help shape the future of an iconic sweet—one recipe, one recreation and one bite at a time.
From closely guarded family recipes and nostalgic favourites to exciting new combinations, the initiative brings India’s most passionate Mysore Pak lovers into the flavour innovation journey, celebrating the joy of experimenting with an iconic sweet while keeping its cherished legacy at heart.
“Some of the most interesting food ideas begin with a simple thought: what if we tried something different? With Mad Over Mysore Pak, we want to give consumers the opportunity to take that thought further and see their ideas come alive. This is about listening to the people who love the sweet, discovering the flavours they are curious about and bringing their creativity into our kitchen. We are excited to see the range of ideas India comes up with,” said Anand Bharadwaj, Co-founder and Chief Culture Officer, Sweet Karam Coffee.
The campaign will unfold in three phases. Consumers across India will first submit their original Mysore Pak flavour ideas through videos, visual submissions or written entries. These ideas will then enter the culinary development stage, where Rakesh Raghunathan, food historian, MasterChef India judge and Sweet Karam Coffee's Culinary & Cultural Ambassador, will curate and recreate selected concepts, working to translate consumer imagination into viable new flavour experiences while preserving the distinctive character of Mysore Pak. The top five entries will advance to the final tasting stage, with each finalist receiving a special box featuring the flavour they conceptualised.
The winning flavour will be introduced as a limited-edition Mysore Pak in Sweet Karam Coffee's portfolio, available through the brand's online and offline channels.
“Every recipe carries a story, and some of the most exciting culinary ideas emerge when tradition meets curiosity. Mysore Pak is a sweet with a rich legacy and a very special place in our food culture. With Mad Over Mysore Pak, we want to explore how far we can push the boundaries of flavour while staying true to the character of this much-loved classic.
What excites me most is the opportunity to bring people's imaginations into the kitchen and translate their ideas into something delicious and tangible. From familiar flavours to unexpected combinations, each idea presents a new creative challenge. For me, this is what culinary innovation is about respecting where a dish comes from while discovering what it can become. I'm looking forward to seeing the ideas India brings us and finding the ones that have the potential to become the next Mysore Pak favourite.” said Rakesh Raghunathan, food historian, MasterChef India judge and Sweet Karam Coffee's Culinary & Cultural Ambassador.
By inviting consumers to submit original recipes rather than choose from pre-decided options, the initiative gives them a direct role in shaping a potential new addition to the brand’s portfolio. With its signature Ghee Mysore Pak and deep roots in South Indian food traditions, Sweet Karam Coffee is uniquely placed to champion the evolution of this much-loved sweet. The idea is to celebrate the stories, loyalties and culinary creativity that keep traditional favourites alive while discovering new interpretations for a new generation of sweet lovers.
Can India imagine the next Mysore Pak favourite? The search begins with the people who love it most, inviting them to experiment, share their creations and help shape the future of an iconic sweet—one recipe, one recreation and one bite at a time.
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