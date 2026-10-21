Sony Brings the Bass to Dubai as ULT POWER SOUND Expands With Three New Speakers and a Night Built Around the UAE’s Music Scene
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 20, 2026 – Sony Middle East and Africa marked the regional launch of three new bass-powered speakers in its ULT POWER SOUND series, the ULT TOWER MAX, ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5, with an evening dedicated to music and the people who create it. Held at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai on 20th October 2026, the event brought together a celebration of sound in collaboration with Vinyl Souk, pairing Sony’s latest audio lineup with performances and sessions curated from the UAE’s electronic music, turntablism and hip-hop communities.
The three models expand the ULT POWER SOUND series with powerful sound and deep bass for different spaces and occasions, from smaller gatherings to larger parties. Refined through collaboration with hip-hop producers and sound creators, the speakers maintain vocal clarity and offer features for DJ setups and karaoke. ULT TOWER MAX leads the range with its three-woofer configuration, while ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5 provide portable options for taking music between settings.
Murat Gebeceli, Marketing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa: “Music brings people together, but how they listen, and where, can be very different. With these three additions to ULT POWER SOUND, we’re offering more choice while keeping the energy of the music at the heart of the experience. For the Dubai launch, we wanted the local music community to be part of that story. Vinyl Souk brought artists, DJs and dancers into the programme, giving guests a chance to discover their work as they experienced the speakers.”
Under the theme “Massive Bass. Ultimate Vibe.,” the Vinyl Souk collaboration took guests through vinyl listening, turntablism and breaking. The curated performances featured Dubai-based DJ and turntablist David Krec, the 2026 DMC Middle East Open Champion; producer and DJ Nasrawi; Megadon Betamax, the producer, DJ and label owner known for funk- and disco-infused records; multi-instrumentalist and beatboxer Beatbox Ray; and B-Boys and B-Girls from the Dubai-based collective Here Is The Street. A session featuring selected tracks from Made in the Emirates – Vol. 2 included artists sharing the stories behind their music, while scratch demonstrations and turntablist showcases came together through a DMC Middle East scratch DJ meetup, alongside a B-Boy/B-Girl cypher.
Jayesh Veralkar, Co-Founder, Vinyl Souk: “Music in the UAE lives in a lot of different places, from a vinyl session with friends to a scratch battle or a cypher on the floor. What stood out to me is how the ULT range fits those moments. The ULT TOWER MAX gives you the scale for a full party or DJ set, while the ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5 are easy to take from a home session to a rooftop or a rehearsal space. With the DJ and karaoke features, people can get involved themselves, and that fits how our community enjoys music, which is participatory and social.”
The ULT TOWER MAX, ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5 will be available at select retailers across the UAE from the first week of November 2026. For more information, visit
The three models expand the ULT POWER SOUND series with powerful sound and deep bass for different spaces and occasions, from smaller gatherings to larger parties. Refined through collaboration with hip-hop producers and sound creators, the speakers maintain vocal clarity and offer features for DJ setups and karaoke. ULT TOWER MAX leads the range with its three-woofer configuration, while ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5 provide portable options for taking music between settings.
Murat Gebeceli, Marketing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa: “Music brings people together, but how they listen, and where, can be very different. With these three additions to ULT POWER SOUND, we’re offering more choice while keeping the energy of the music at the heart of the experience. For the Dubai launch, we wanted the local music community to be part of that story. Vinyl Souk brought artists, DJs and dancers into the programme, giving guests a chance to discover their work as they experienced the speakers.”
Under the theme “Massive Bass. Ultimate Vibe.,” the Vinyl Souk collaboration took guests through vinyl listening, turntablism and breaking. The curated performances featured Dubai-based DJ and turntablist David Krec, the 2026 DMC Middle East Open Champion; producer and DJ Nasrawi; Megadon Betamax, the producer, DJ and label owner known for funk- and disco-infused records; multi-instrumentalist and beatboxer Beatbox Ray; and B-Boys and B-Girls from the Dubai-based collective Here Is The Street. A session featuring selected tracks from Made in the Emirates – Vol. 2 included artists sharing the stories behind their music, while scratch demonstrations and turntablist showcases came together through a DMC Middle East scratch DJ meetup, alongside a B-Boy/B-Girl cypher.
Jayesh Veralkar, Co-Founder, Vinyl Souk: “Music in the UAE lives in a lot of different places, from a vinyl session with friends to a scratch battle or a cypher on the floor. What stood out to me is how the ULT range fits those moments. The ULT TOWER MAX gives you the scale for a full party or DJ set, while the ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5 are easy to take from a home session to a rooftop or a rehearsal space. With the DJ and karaoke features, people can get involved themselves, and that fits how our community enjoys music, which is participatory and social.”
The ULT TOWER MAX, ULT TOWER 7 and ULT TOWER 5 will be available at select retailers across the UAE from the first week of November 2026. For more information, visit
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