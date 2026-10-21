SmartLife expands access to volunteer programs supporting the UAE’s Semi-Skilled & Unskilled Workforce

(MENAFN- Atteline) Since 2009, this award-winning non-profit organisation has reached more than 1 million semi-skilled & unskilled workers through education, skills, health and well-being programs.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 October 2026: SmartLife is a Dubai-based, multiple award-winning non-profit organisation registered with the Community Development Authority of Dubai. SmartLife’s mission is to empower the semi-skilled and unskilled workforce across the UAE by providing them with opportunities to learn, express, and grow as individuals, professionals, and entrepreneurs.



Through its 100% free, accessible programs, SmartLife equips workers with life-changing skills and opportunities. From spoken English classes and computer basics training to wellness initiatives, financial counselling, MEP certifications (mechanical, electrical & plumbing), and special talents like singing, dancing & cooking, SmartLife helps workers break free from routine and embrace their aspirations. These initiatives not only build practical skills but also instil dignity, confidence, and a sense of community.



Arun Krishan, President, SmartLife: “SmartLife has never had a shortage of impact or stories to tell. What we want now is for the entire workforce, families, volunteers and partners in the UAE to see themselves in that story, to understand what is on offer and to know exactly what to do next. This next chapter is about making it easier for people to access our programs, creating more opportunities for the workforce and volunteers to get involved. We can only do this by strengthening partnerships that help us extend our reach. We need more corporates and establishments to come forward and help us in expanding our mission so we can reach out to the entire workforce community and ensure more people across the UAE can be part of SmartLife’s work.”



At the heart of SmartLife’s work is a focus on creating practical pathways for individuals to develop their skills, with access to support to be able to pursue new opportunities.[1]This comes as social impact in the UAE becomes increasingly focused on measurable, long-term outcomes, with data showing that 57% of UAE respondents want demonstrable impact from their philanthropic contributions. The motto central to this approach is dignity. Their￼ focus on the ability, ambition and achievements of the people it supports, recognizing blue-collar workers not simply for their contribution to the UAE’s development, but for their individual aspirations and potential.



SmartLife’s model also brings together individuals and organisations across the wider community. Volunteers can contribute their time and expertise across its programs, while companies and institutions can participate through sponsorships, partnerships and employee engagement initiatives, helping extend the reach and long-term impact of its work.



The workforce and their families can access information on eligibility, upcoming programs, dates, locations and registration through SmartLife’s channels. Blue-collar workers and their families can find eligibility, dates, locations and registration details for current programs through SmartLife's channels, including Instagram at SmartLifeOrg, with mobile-first content and multilingual support where useful. Volunteers can contribute time and expertise through specific, realistic opportunities. Companies and institutions can explore sponsorship, partnership and employee-engagement routes.



About SmartLife



SmartLife Foundation is a Dubai-based, multiple award-winning non-profit organisation registered with the Community Development Authority of Dubai. Through education, skills development, health and wellbeing, community engagement, and specialised programmes, SmartLife empowers frontline and blue-collar communities while creating opportunities for individuals, families, volunteers, and organisations to contribute to positive social impact.



Volunteers, government entities, community partners, and corporate organisations across the UAE support SmartLife's programmes, and its initiatives contribute to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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