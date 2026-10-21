Dubai tenants are shopping for terms, not just homes, as lease renewals lose ground
(MENAFN- Atteline) Residential lease renewals in Dubai have fallen by more than 18% year on year in every month since May 2026, according to Takeem’s analysis of Dubai Land Department rental data.
Renewals now account for 51% of residential leasing activity, down from 59% a year earlier, as more tenants test the market before committing to their existing home.
Heading into 2027, landlords may increasingly compete on the overall rental proposition, balancing attractive tenancy terms with tenant retention and income certainty.
Dubai, UAE – 20th October 2026: Dubai’s rental market is entering a new phase of competition, where the terms attached to a property are becoming as important as its asking rent. With more choice available, tenants are comparing not only price, location and property quality, but also payment schedules, lease conditions, incentives and the overall rental experience. The question for landlords is how to make their properties more attractive without relying on price cuts alone.
For Takeem, the UAE-based PropTech company behind a Rental Guarantee solution protecting landlords against tenant non-payment, this shift could reshape how landlords approach tenant attraction and retention heading into 2027. Rather than competing on the property alone, landlords will increasingly need to consider the wider rental package they offer, and how it balances tenant flexibility with income certainty.
The clearest evidence sits in renewal data. Takeem’s monthly analysis of Dubai Land Department rental registrations shows residential renewals down 23.0% year on year in June, 25.3% in July, 25.1% in August and 26.5% in September[1]. New residential leases have held broadly level over the same period, ranging from a 6.3% decline in August to a 4.3% increase in September. Renewals remain the larger share of residential activity, but that share has narrowed month after month, from 56% in June to 51% in September, compared with 59% in September 2025.
The gap between the two figures shows how tenants are behaving. In September, residential renewals fell by 8,457 contracts compared with the same month last year, while new leases rose by 936. Many tenants who chose not to renew moved to another property, often on better terms, creating a new lease in the process. Others left the rental market altogether. In both cases, the decision was shaped by what else was available and on what terms. Pricing points in the same direction: in Dubai Marina, the premium a new one-bedroom lease commanded over a renewal narrowed from around AED 17,000 in January to around AED 2,000 by August, as negotiating leverage moved from landlord to tenant.
At the same time, the growing availability of alternative payment structures, rental incentives and additional tenancy benefits is widening the conversation around what constitutes value in a rental agreement[2]. Together, these developments suggest that competition between properties will increasingly extend beyond the asking rent to the overall terms and experience offered to tenants.
Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder and CEO of Takeem, said: “Renewals are where tenants vote. For several years, most of them voted to stay. This year, more of them are asking what else is on offer before they sign. A new lease is not always a new resident. In this market, it is often an existing tenant who found better terms a few buildings away. Two properties may carry similar asking rents, but the payment structure, flexibility, maintenance arrangements and overall experience can decide which one gets let, and which one gets renewed. Flexibility is now part of the price. The risk is that flexibility without certainty simply moves the risk onto the landlord. The landlords best placed for 2027 will be the ones who can offer tenants better terms while still knowing the rent will arrive.”
Payment schedules, lease terms, incentives and maintenance support are becoming ways to differentiate properties and encourage renewals, particularly as tenants gain greater choice. The consideration for landlords is how to structure these benefits in a way that remains commercially sustainable and keeps rental income predictable.
As Dubai enters 2027, the next evolution of its rental market may therefore be less about introducing another payment model and more about how landlords bring these elements together. Those able to offer a compelling combination of price, flexibility and service, while maintaining financial certainty, will be better positioned to attract and retain tenants in an increasingly choice-driven market.
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About Takeem
Takeem is a Dubai-based PropTech platform building the trust layer for the property ecosystem, the infrastructure that allows strangers to trust each other, gives foreign investors confidence, and takes the anxiety out of renting and owning. Acting as a digital enabling layer, the company standardises risk management across property transactions and relationships, reducing friction and uncertainty while enabling smoother transactions and more predictable outcomes.
For more information please contact: ...
Renewals now account for 51% of residential leasing activity, down from 59% a year earlier, as more tenants test the market before committing to their existing home.
Heading into 2027, landlords may increasingly compete on the overall rental proposition, balancing attractive tenancy terms with tenant retention and income certainty.
Dubai, UAE – 20th October 2026: Dubai’s rental market is entering a new phase of competition, where the terms attached to a property are becoming as important as its asking rent. With more choice available, tenants are comparing not only price, location and property quality, but also payment schedules, lease conditions, incentives and the overall rental experience. The question for landlords is how to make their properties more attractive without relying on price cuts alone.
For Takeem, the UAE-based PropTech company behind a Rental Guarantee solution protecting landlords against tenant non-payment, this shift could reshape how landlords approach tenant attraction and retention heading into 2027. Rather than competing on the property alone, landlords will increasingly need to consider the wider rental package they offer, and how it balances tenant flexibility with income certainty.
The clearest evidence sits in renewal data. Takeem’s monthly analysis of Dubai Land Department rental registrations shows residential renewals down 23.0% year on year in June, 25.3% in July, 25.1% in August and 26.5% in September[1]. New residential leases have held broadly level over the same period, ranging from a 6.3% decline in August to a 4.3% increase in September. Renewals remain the larger share of residential activity, but that share has narrowed month after month, from 56% in June to 51% in September, compared with 59% in September 2025.
The gap between the two figures shows how tenants are behaving. In September, residential renewals fell by 8,457 contracts compared with the same month last year, while new leases rose by 936. Many tenants who chose not to renew moved to another property, often on better terms, creating a new lease in the process. Others left the rental market altogether. In both cases, the decision was shaped by what else was available and on what terms. Pricing points in the same direction: in Dubai Marina, the premium a new one-bedroom lease commanded over a renewal narrowed from around AED 17,000 in January to around AED 2,000 by August, as negotiating leverage moved from landlord to tenant.
At the same time, the growing availability of alternative payment structures, rental incentives and additional tenancy benefits is widening the conversation around what constitutes value in a rental agreement[2]. Together, these developments suggest that competition between properties will increasingly extend beyond the asking rent to the overall terms and experience offered to tenants.
Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder and CEO of Takeem, said: “Renewals are where tenants vote. For several years, most of them voted to stay. This year, more of them are asking what else is on offer before they sign. A new lease is not always a new resident. In this market, it is often an existing tenant who found better terms a few buildings away. Two properties may carry similar asking rents, but the payment structure, flexibility, maintenance arrangements and overall experience can decide which one gets let, and which one gets renewed. Flexibility is now part of the price. The risk is that flexibility without certainty simply moves the risk onto the landlord. The landlords best placed for 2027 will be the ones who can offer tenants better terms while still knowing the rent will arrive.”
Payment schedules, lease terms, incentives and maintenance support are becoming ways to differentiate properties and encourage renewals, particularly as tenants gain greater choice. The consideration for landlords is how to structure these benefits in a way that remains commercially sustainable and keeps rental income predictable.
As Dubai enters 2027, the next evolution of its rental market may therefore be less about introducing another payment model and more about how landlords bring these elements together. Those able to offer a compelling combination of price, flexibility and service, while maintaining financial certainty, will be better positioned to attract and retain tenants in an increasingly choice-driven market.
-END-
About Takeem
Takeem is a Dubai-based PropTech platform building the trust layer for the property ecosystem, the infrastructure that allows strangers to trust each other, gives foreign investors confidence, and takes the anxiety out of renting and owning. Acting as a digital enabling layer, the company standardises risk management across property transactions and relationships, reducing friction and uncertainty while enabling smoother transactions and more predictable outcomes.
For more information please contact: ...
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