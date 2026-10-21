Lula Offers to Lift 8 Years of Bank Secrecy, Dares Bolsonaro
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Tuesday that he has asked the country’s top electoral authority to lift the banking and telephone secrecy protecting him for the past eight years, then challenged his runoff opponent to do the same.
Lula described the move as a defense of his own honor and dared Flavio Bolsonaro to match it.
The request, filed with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Supreme Federal Court, would open bank, tax and communication records to scrutiny. It covers Lula, first lady Janja, their five children and related companies. The waiver takes effect only if Flavio Bolsonaro agrees to the same disclosure.
Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, did not immediately accept. The challenge comes days before the Oct. 25 presidential runoff. Neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold needed to win outright in the first round on Oct. 4.
Lula described the move as a defense of his own honor and dared Flavio Bolsonaro to match it.
The request, filed with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Supreme Federal Court, would open bank, tax and communication records to scrutiny. It covers Lula, first lady Janja, their five children and related companies. The waiver takes effect only if Flavio Bolsonaro agrees to the same disclosure.
Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, did not immediately accept. The challenge comes days before the Oct. 25 presidential runoff. Neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold needed to win outright in the first round on Oct. 4.
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