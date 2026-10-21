DAE Announces Completion of United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Mandate
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dubai, U.A.E. 21 October 2026 – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd“(“DAE”), the global aviation services company, today announced that it had delivered the tenth and final Boeing 737-9 aircraft to United Airlines under a sale-and-leaseback agreement signed earlier in 2026.
Completion of this mandate brin’s DAE’s total fleet on lease to the airline to 26 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, com“ented, “Following the success of our mandate with United Airlines last year, we are delighted that the airline has once again trusted DAE to execute another expeditious transaction. From document execution to mandate fulfillment, the transaction was completed in just three months, demonstrating the agility and expertise of both the DAE and United Airlines teams.
DAE looks forward to continuing to support United Airlines and further strengthening this important relationship. Through transactions such as this, we are able to expand our portfolio of next generation, fuel efficient aircraft while supporting t’e airline’s f”eet growth.”
This latest sale-and-leaseback transaction of 10 737-9 aircraft was executed in partnership with Equator and Mustang. DAE Capital, as Servicer, will provide an integrated customer experience to the airline.
The 7379 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics. The airplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to jets it replaces.
DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of approximately 1,000 aircraft, including 367 from Boeing, of which 206 are Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.
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Completion of this mandate brin’s DAE’s total fleet on lease to the airline to 26 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, com“ented, “Following the success of our mandate with United Airlines last year, we are delighted that the airline has once again trusted DAE to execute another expeditious transaction. From document execution to mandate fulfillment, the transaction was completed in just three months, demonstrating the agility and expertise of both the DAE and United Airlines teams.
DAE looks forward to continuing to support United Airlines and further strengthening this important relationship. Through transactions such as this, we are able to expand our portfolio of next generation, fuel efficient aircraft while supporting t’e airline’s f”eet growth.”
This latest sale-and-leaseback transaction of 10 737-9 aircraft was executed in partnership with Equator and Mustang. DAE Capital, as Servicer, will provide an integrated customer experience to the airline.
The 7379 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics. The airplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to jets it replaces.
DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of approximately 1,000 aircraft, including 367 from Boeing, of which 206 are Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.
*ENDS*
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