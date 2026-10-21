Schneider Electric brings SF-free grid technology and new IDC research to WETEX 2026 as nearly half of Middle East organizations prepare to transition within two years
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) DUBAI, UAE, 21 October 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today shared findings from a new IDC White Paper, “SF-Free MV Switchgear: Industry Readiness, Decision Drivers, and the Way Forward,” at the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organized by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at Dubai World Trade Centre from 20 to 22 October.
A Region Ready to Move
The IDC study, sponsored by Schneider Electric, surveyed 700 medium-voltage infrastructure decision-makers across seven regions and four sectors: electric utilities, data centers, electro-intensive industries and physical infrastructure. In the Middle East, 14% of organizations have already begun transitioning to SF-free equipment and a further 32% expect to begin within two years. Almost all of the remainder expect to transition within five years, and 99% consider SF regulation in their country likely within that period.
The research also shows where confidence still needs to be built. Middle East respondents cited technical readiness (58%), supply chain availability (47%), product availability (46%) and cost (42%) as the main barriers to adoption. Currently, only 29% assess the full lifecycle cost of their equipment, including end-of-life handling of SF. Yet across the full sample, 92% of respondents rate end-of-life SF management as a major or moderate cost, a factor that substantially narrows the perceived cost gap when it is included in procurement decisions.
Utilities Will Set the Direction
One finding has particular relevance for a utility-convened event. Globally, 73% of respondents say that utility or grid operator guidance influences their procurement decisions, and IDC identifies national utilities in the GCC among the markets where the transition is expected to move fastest once that guidance is in place. Electric utilities already lead every readiness measure in the study, with 79% willing to adopt SF-free equipment and 62% piloting new technologies ahead of regulation.
“Utilities across the Gulf are making decisions today about how their grids will run for decades to com”,” said Amel Chadli, Gulf Cluster and Countries President at Schneider Electric. “This research tells us the region is ready to move, and that it is looking to its utilities to set the direction. WETEX brings those decision-makers together in one place, which is why we chose to share these findings here, alongside the technology that makes the transition prac”ical.”
At stand GSP3 Hall 3, Schneider ’lectric’s presence at WETEX follows the lifecycle of an energy or water asset, from design through build and operation to maintenance, with technologies for both segments shown side by side.
Visitors can see Schneide’ Electric’s SF-free medium-voltage range, including RM AirSeT, GM AirSeT and MCSET with EvoPact, which replace SF with pure air and vacuum interruption while adding digital monitoring. More than 150,000 AirSeT functions are now in service worldwide. The stand also presents ETAP’s electrical digital twin for grid design, the One Digital Grid Platform and EcoStruxure Power Automation System for real-time grid operation, and EcoCare, EcoFit and EcoConsult services for maintenance and modernisation of installed assets.
For water operators, the stand showcases EcoStruxure Water Simulation and AVEVA digital twin tools for planning networks before capital is committed, a smart pumping station built on Altivar Process drives and EcoStruxure Automation Expert, and the AVEVA Digital Water Platform with smart water network analytics for operating an entire water system from a single digital environment. Schneider Electric technology runs in more than 40,000 water and environment installations in over 150 countries, and the company works with 10 of the wor’d’s largest electric grid and utility operators.
A Region Ready to Move
The IDC study, sponsored by Schneider Electric, surveyed 700 medium-voltage infrastructure decision-makers across seven regions and four sectors: electric utilities, data centers, electro-intensive industries and physical infrastructure. In the Middle East, 14% of organizations have already begun transitioning to SF-free equipment and a further 32% expect to begin within two years. Almost all of the remainder expect to transition within five years, and 99% consider SF regulation in their country likely within that period.
The research also shows where confidence still needs to be built. Middle East respondents cited technical readiness (58%), supply chain availability (47%), product availability (46%) and cost (42%) as the main barriers to adoption. Currently, only 29% assess the full lifecycle cost of their equipment, including end-of-life handling of SF. Yet across the full sample, 92% of respondents rate end-of-life SF management as a major or moderate cost, a factor that substantially narrows the perceived cost gap when it is included in procurement decisions.
Utilities Will Set the Direction
One finding has particular relevance for a utility-convened event. Globally, 73% of respondents say that utility or grid operator guidance influences their procurement decisions, and IDC identifies national utilities in the GCC among the markets where the transition is expected to move fastest once that guidance is in place. Electric utilities already lead every readiness measure in the study, with 79% willing to adopt SF-free equipment and 62% piloting new technologies ahead of regulation.
“Utilities across the Gulf are making decisions today about how their grids will run for decades to com”,” said Amel Chadli, Gulf Cluster and Countries President at Schneider Electric. “This research tells us the region is ready to move, and that it is looking to its utilities to set the direction. WETEX brings those decision-makers together in one place, which is why we chose to share these findings here, alongside the technology that makes the transition prac”ical.”
At stand GSP3 Hall 3, Schneider ’lectric’s presence at WETEX follows the lifecycle of an energy or water asset, from design through build and operation to maintenance, with technologies for both segments shown side by side.
Visitors can see Schneide’ Electric’s SF-free medium-voltage range, including RM AirSeT, GM AirSeT and MCSET with EvoPact, which replace SF with pure air and vacuum interruption while adding digital monitoring. More than 150,000 AirSeT functions are now in service worldwide. The stand also presents ETAP’s electrical digital twin for grid design, the One Digital Grid Platform and EcoStruxure Power Automation System for real-time grid operation, and EcoCare, EcoFit and EcoConsult services for maintenance and modernisation of installed assets.
For water operators, the stand showcases EcoStruxure Water Simulation and AVEVA digital twin tools for planning networks before capital is committed, a smart pumping station built on Altivar Process drives and EcoStruxure Automation Expert, and the AVEVA Digital Water Platform with smart water network analytics for operating an entire water system from a single digital environment. Schneider Electric technology runs in more than 40,000 water and environment installations in over 150 countries, and the company works with 10 of the wor’d’s largest electric grid and utility operators.
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