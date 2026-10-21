Zoom advances its AI strategy with a new Unified Context Layer that helps turn meeting conversations into completed work
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 21, 202— — Today at its annual Zoomtopia customer conference, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading AI-first platform for human connection, introduced a new Unified Context Layer and several new products with AI-powered capabilities. The new offerings are designed to help businesses transform rich meeting context into meaningful deliverables that help accelerate work outcomes.
Business conversations drive critical decisions and build customer history every day. A customer interaction might start in a meeting, continue by phone, and carry on in chat threads. But when that context is scattered across applications, people, and AI agents lose the thread, and teams spend significant time piecing together what happened, when it happened, and what they should do about it.
Zoom’s new Unified Context Layer helps close that gap by linking conversation history with relevant documents and data. Together, these sources give people and AI agents a fuller picture of the work and what needs to happen next.
This new layer brings together conversations with near real-time activity across Zoom and connected third-party applications, giving people and AI agents access to business context that might otherwise be lost or siloed. Configurable settings and controls help manage access, while coordination among AI agents turns business context into actionable insights.
Zoom is increasingly becoming a system of action as organizations, large and small, put the company's AI tools to work at scale. Zoom Virtual Agent customer count has surged by 256%1, and users who leverage Zoom's various AI tools report completing tasks twice as fast, with 72% citing high or extremely high business impact, compared with a market average of 63%2. With a growing enterprise footprint across industries from healthcare to financial services, retail, and education, the company is advancing its vision for workplace productivity, one where the line between conversation and execution shrinks.
Business conversations drive critical decisions and build customer history every day. A customer interaction might start in a meeting, continue by phone, and carry on in chat threads. But when that context is scattered across applications, people, and AI agents lose the thread, and teams spend significant time piecing together what happened, when it happened, and what they should do about it.
Zoom’s new Unified Context Layer helps close that gap by linking conversation history with relevant documents and data. Together, these sources give people and AI agents a fuller picture of the work and what needs to happen next.
This new layer brings together conversations with near real-time activity across Zoom and connected third-party applications, giving people and AI agents access to business context that might otherwise be lost or siloed. Configurable settings and controls help manage access, while coordination among AI agents turns business context into actionable insights.
Zoom is increasingly becoming a system of action as organizations, large and small, put the company's AI tools to work at scale. Zoom Virtual Agent customer count has surged by 256%1, and users who leverage Zoom's various AI tools report completing tasks twice as fast, with 72% citing high or extremely high business impact, compared with a market average of 63%2. With a growing enterprise footprint across industries from healthcare to financial services, retail, and education, the company is advancing its vision for workplace productivity, one where the line between conversation and execution shrinks.
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