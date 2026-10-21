Malaysia’s Anwar Condemns Gaza Genocide, Warns Mideast War Spreading
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim renewed his demand Wednesday for “peace and justice” for Palestinians, pairing it with an “unequivocal” condemnation of the genocide in Gaza.
Writing on US social media platform X, Anwar also restated Malaysia’s opposition to the “indiscriminate” bombing of southern Lebanon and urged swift action to stop the widening Middle East conflict from spreading further.
His statement on X read: “Malaysia’s position is clear. We remain steadfast in our call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people, in our unequivocal condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, and in our opposition to the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon.”
Anwar said Kuala Lumpur holds “great” concern over the escalating conflict across the Middle East. He said he has stayed in “close” contact with regional leaders, among them Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohamed bin Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with other leaders across the Gulf.
“These conversations reflect the gravity with which Malaysia regards the present crisis, and the urgency of preventing it from spreading further,” he added.
Writing on US social media platform X, Anwar also restated Malaysia’s opposition to the “indiscriminate” bombing of southern Lebanon and urged swift action to stop the widening Middle East conflict from spreading further.
His statement on X read: “Malaysia’s position is clear. We remain steadfast in our call for peace and justice for the Palestinian people, in our unequivocal condemnation of the genocide in Gaza, and in our opposition to the indiscriminate bombing of southern Lebanon.”
Anwar said Kuala Lumpur holds “great” concern over the escalating conflict across the Middle East. He said he has stayed in “close” contact with regional leaders, among them Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohamed bin Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with other leaders across the Gulf.
“These conversations reflect the gravity with which Malaysia regards the present crisis, and the urgency of preventing it from spreading further,” he added.
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