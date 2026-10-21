SMK Launches Agnar Revv, a New Decal for Its Agnar Full-Face Helmet
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 October 2026: SMK Helmets added a new decal addition, Agnar Revv, to one of its mainstay models Agnar. The Agnar was first launched in 2024 and has since built a name among SMK's full-face helmets for its fit, its ventilation and how quiet it is to ride in.
A New Decal, Built Around a Rev Counter
The Revv graphic runs a cluster of fine parallel lines across the crown and down toward the visor, a shape meant to echo the sweep of a rev counter needle. It sits against sharp angular panels in contrasting tones, with the SMK wordmark carried along the sides of the shell and the Agnar name picked out along the chin bar. The six colourways split this same graphic across gloss and matte finishes, moving from a dark base with a single bright accent in orange, red or blue, to a lighter grey or white base for riders who want a more restrained look.
Built on Two Shell Sizes
While standard practice in this segment often relies on a single outer shell- adjusting fit across sizes using thicker EPS liners & padding, the SMK Agnar Revv is built across two dedicated outer shell molds. Although multi-shell tooling requires significant manufacturing investment, SMK integrates this approach as a standard design ethos across its full-face helmet lineup. For riders, this delivers a proportioned fit, reduced unnecessary bulk, better aerodynamics, and consistent safety across every head size..
21 Vents, Tuned for Quiet as Much as Cooling
The Agnar's ventilation runs to 21 stainless steel vents in total, worked through channelled air intakes and exhausts rather than plain holes cut into the shell. The same channelling that moves hot air out also smooths the airflow across the shell, which is usually where wind noise comes from in a full-face helmet. It is one of the reasons the Agnar has built a name among SMK's full-face range as one of its quieter helmets to ride in, particularly on naked bikes where wind exposure is highest.
Visor, Pinlock and a Few Practical Details
The Revv carries over the Agnar's dual visor system: a scratch-resistant outer visor on a one-touch quick-release mechanism, and a retractable internal sun visor for riding into low light. It ships with a Pinlock 30 lens fitted as standard in India. The visor is also built to take SMK's Pinlock 70 lens, the version used as standard in the brand's international markets, for riders who want to upgrade it separately.
Conceived in Europe, Built to Take Its Time
SMK's helmets are conceived at the brand's design studio in Europe, then engineered and built at SMK’s own manufacturing facilities in India. The Agnar is one of the more involved helmets to put together in SMK's full-face range: its shell carries a larger number of individual child parts than most, and takes roughly two and a half to three times as long to manufacture as a result.
Commenting on the launch, Mr Varun Chopra, Vice President- IT & Creative Design at SMK, said, “Since its introduction, the Agnar has become one of the key products in our portfolio, reflecting our focus on combining distinctive design with certified safety, a sturdy build, and high-airflow ventilation. With the Agnar Revv, we are elevating the lineup by introducing vibrant decals with a fresh identity.. Modern riders expect new global drops from a brand like ours, and the Agnar Revv bridges aggressive aesthetics with uncompromised daily comfort. We believe it will further strengthen our product portfolio and appeal to riders who demand bold styling without compromising on real world protection.”
Price and Availability
The SMK Agnar Revv is priced from ₹6,700 (MRP, inclusive of all taxes), in line with the rest of the Agnar decal range. It is available in six colours, across gloss and matte finishes, in sizes XS to XXL, through SMK's authorised dealer network. Launches on online platforms will be announced by the Brand soon.
Link to Image and Video Assets -
A New Decal, Built Around a Rev Counter
The Revv graphic runs a cluster of fine parallel lines across the crown and down toward the visor, a shape meant to echo the sweep of a rev counter needle. It sits against sharp angular panels in contrasting tones, with the SMK wordmark carried along the sides of the shell and the Agnar name picked out along the chin bar. The six colourways split this same graphic across gloss and matte finishes, moving from a dark base with a single bright accent in orange, red or blue, to a lighter grey or white base for riders who want a more restrained look.
Built on Two Shell Sizes
While standard practice in this segment often relies on a single outer shell- adjusting fit across sizes using thicker EPS liners & padding, the SMK Agnar Revv is built across two dedicated outer shell molds. Although multi-shell tooling requires significant manufacturing investment, SMK integrates this approach as a standard design ethos across its full-face helmet lineup. For riders, this delivers a proportioned fit, reduced unnecessary bulk, better aerodynamics, and consistent safety across every head size..
21 Vents, Tuned for Quiet as Much as Cooling
The Agnar's ventilation runs to 21 stainless steel vents in total, worked through channelled air intakes and exhausts rather than plain holes cut into the shell. The same channelling that moves hot air out also smooths the airflow across the shell, which is usually where wind noise comes from in a full-face helmet. It is one of the reasons the Agnar has built a name among SMK's full-face range as one of its quieter helmets to ride in, particularly on naked bikes where wind exposure is highest.
Visor, Pinlock and a Few Practical Details
The Revv carries over the Agnar's dual visor system: a scratch-resistant outer visor on a one-touch quick-release mechanism, and a retractable internal sun visor for riding into low light. It ships with a Pinlock 30 lens fitted as standard in India. The visor is also built to take SMK's Pinlock 70 lens, the version used as standard in the brand's international markets, for riders who want to upgrade it separately.
Conceived in Europe, Built to Take Its Time
SMK's helmets are conceived at the brand's design studio in Europe, then engineered and built at SMK’s own manufacturing facilities in India. The Agnar is one of the more involved helmets to put together in SMK's full-face range: its shell carries a larger number of individual child parts than most, and takes roughly two and a half to three times as long to manufacture as a result.
Commenting on the launch, Mr Varun Chopra, Vice President- IT & Creative Design at SMK, said, “Since its introduction, the Agnar has become one of the key products in our portfolio, reflecting our focus on combining distinctive design with certified safety, a sturdy build, and high-airflow ventilation. With the Agnar Revv, we are elevating the lineup by introducing vibrant decals with a fresh identity.. Modern riders expect new global drops from a brand like ours, and the Agnar Revv bridges aggressive aesthetics with uncompromised daily comfort. We believe it will further strengthen our product portfolio and appeal to riders who demand bold styling without compromising on real world protection.”
Price and Availability
The SMK Agnar Revv is priced from ₹6,700 (MRP, inclusive of all taxes), in line with the rest of the Agnar decal range. It is available in six colours, across gloss and matte finishes, in sizes XS to XXL, through SMK's authorised dealer network. Launches on online platforms will be announced by the Brand soon.
Link to Image and Video Assets -
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