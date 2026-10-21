Musk Calls Tesla-SpaceX Merger “a good idea” as Panels Weigh Deal
(MENAFN) Elon Musk said Tuesday that folding Tesla and SpaceX into a single company would be “a good idea,” revealing that special committees at both firms are now examining a possible merger.
The U.S. entrepreneur stressed that the decision does not rest with him. “I think it would be a good idea, but it’s really up to the special committees of both companies,” Musk said, adding that conflicts of interest bar him from taking part in the independent review.
Shareholder requests prompted both companies to begin the evaluation, Musk said. The committees hold final authority to approve or reject any transaction.
Musk made the case for a tie-up by pointing to the pace of technological change. “I do think there’s a lot of merit to combining the companies as we are pretty much in the super intelligence singularity,” Musk said. He argued that a unified operation would speed shared work on advanced artificial intelligence software, semiconductor architecture, robotics and orbital logistics.
He also urged caution against reading too much into the review. Musk said it is premature to assume a merger will happen, noting that the committees have not agreed on terms and may never strike a deal.
The U.S. entrepreneur stressed that the decision does not rest with him. “I think it would be a good idea, but it’s really up to the special committees of both companies,” Musk said, adding that conflicts of interest bar him from taking part in the independent review.
Shareholder requests prompted both companies to begin the evaluation, Musk said. The committees hold final authority to approve or reject any transaction.
Musk made the case for a tie-up by pointing to the pace of technological change. “I do think there’s a lot of merit to combining the companies as we are pretty much in the super intelligence singularity,” Musk said. He argued that a unified operation would speed shared work on advanced artificial intelligence software, semiconductor architecture, robotics and orbital logistics.
He also urged caution against reading too much into the review. Musk said it is premature to assume a merger will happen, noting that the committees have not agreed on terms and may never strike a deal.
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