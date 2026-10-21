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Kindly find " Today's markets analysis on behalf of Tim Furey, Founder - CEO of Tradeview Markets & YimmiT





The US dollar was under some pressure and remained near recent lows, while Treasury yields softened to some extent in recent sessions. Concerns about the profitability and financing of AI investments continue to weigh on risk appetite, boosting the demand for government bonds and pulling yields down. Demand for sovereign debt was also evident in Japan, where the latest 20-year bonds auction received bids equivalent to 5.84 times the amount offered, up from 4.01 times in the previous auction, lifting the yen against the dollar.



While US yields retreated slightly, expectations of another interest rate hike by year-end and several more next year could limit the decline in yields and support the dollar. Elevated oil prices also continue to fuel inflationary risks and reinforce hawkish monetary policy bets.

With the Federal Reserve in a blackout period ahead of its next meeting, all eyes are on Thursd’y’s initial jobless claims and Fr’day’s PMIs data. Next week, decisions by the Fed and other major central banks could increase volatility in the foreign exchange and bond markets, especially if they alter expectations regarding the pace and duration of monetary tightening.



Beyond economic data, market participants will also take a closer look at political turmoil in Europe. Ongoing tensions are likely to put downward pressure on the euro, which could provide a buffer for the dollar against the single currency.

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