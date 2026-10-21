Victory Team’s Story Heads to the Screen in a Partnership Between DIMC and WMi
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UA– – Tuesday, October 20th, 2026 - Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) and Watch My i (WMi) have signed a strategic partnership to develop a long-term maritime sports ecosystem centred on original content, athlete visibility, audience engagement and new commercial opportunities.
The partnership will push the boundaries of maritime sports storytelling, beginning with Victory Team, one of Dubai's most prominent homegrown sporting brands. Through documentary and reality-based content, the collaboration aims to bring audiences closer to the athletes, teams and personalities behind the sport, and to present Dubai's maritime legacy to a global audience.
The first major project under the partnership“is “The Blue Dynasty - Made in”Dubai”, a five-episode docuseries currently in development. The series will explore Victory Team's journey from its beginnings and golden era to the challenges, sacrifices, rivalries and achievements that shaped its legacy.
A separate first look at the docuseries will be released alongside content from the official partnership signing ceremony.
Beyond the docuseries, DIMC and WMi share a long-term vision to develop an ongoing sports reality series following Dubai's maritime athletes and teams throughout their competitive seasons. The content will take audiences behind the scenes, capturing the preparation, pressure, relationships, victories, challenges and rivalries that unfold both on and off the water.
The initiative aims to strengthen the presence and standing of maritime athletes locally and internationally, develop a loyal and patriotic fan base, increase attendance at marine sporting events and create new and sustainable revenue opportunities through sponsorships, brand partnerships and athletes collaborations.
It will also give brands access to authentic sporting personalities whose values, journeys and ambitions can create meaningful connections with audiences.
Mohammed Abdulla Harib Al Falahi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai International Marine Club, said:
“Victory Team has raced for Dubai at world level since the early 1990s, and its story belongs to the Emirati racers, engineers and staff whose combined efforts built its achievements and its distinguished record. This series is a chance to record that story with care and to show a new generation what it takes to win on the world stage. We look forward to working with Watch My i to bring this story to audiences in the UAE and around the worl”.”
Sened Gomera, Head of Growth at Watch My i, added:
“This docu-series is built around three pillars: legacy, culture and community. We want to tell the story of Victor’ Team’s achievements and the people behind them, while capturing the culture and energy of Dubai in the 19’0s and ’90s a chapter o’ the city’s identity that deserves to be more widely shared.
Looking ahead, our aim is to nourish a wider marine-sports ecosystem that inspires the next generation of athletes and brings Emirati families and residents who call Dubai home together as one community. These athletes continue to bring trophies home, and we want their dedication to be recognised, celebrated and supported in Dubai and aroun” the world.”
Dubai International Marine Club was established in 1988 and is one of Dubai's principal institutions for marine sports and the preservation of the UAE's maritime heritage. The Club organizes and hosts a broad program of traditional and modern watersports in the Emirate of Dubai, including dhow sailing, traditional rowing, modern sailing, powerboat racing, aquabike, fishing, kayaking and stand-up paddling, alongside community development initiatives. Its traditional racing program remains central to its mission, supporting the continuity of maritime skills and traditions across generations.
DIMC has also played a longstanding role in Dubai's international marine-sport presence, hosting major world and regional competitions and contributing technical and organizational expertise to the development of marine sports. The Club is home to Victory Team, Dubai's professional powerboat racing team, which represents the emirate internationally in championships sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) and carries a racing legacy dating back to the late 1980s.
Through heritage sport, athlete and youth development, international competition, technical capability and collaboration with government entities, sporting bodies and strategic partners, DIMC supports Dubai's position as a leading destination for marine sport while safeguarding an important part of the UAE's cultural identity.
Watch My i is a Dubai-based creative brand focused on developing, producing and investing in original intellectual property.
Moving beyond the traditional production-house model, WMi brings together creators, athletes, filmmakers and commercial partners to develop original stories and new revenue opportunities. Its approach is designed to nourish its creative community and, where applicable, provide contributors with opportunities to participate in the ownership and long-term value of the intellectual property they help create.
The partnership will push the boundaries of maritime sports storytelling, beginning with Victory Team, one of Dubai's most prominent homegrown sporting brands. Through documentary and reality-based content, the collaboration aims to bring audiences closer to the athletes, teams and personalities behind the sport, and to present Dubai's maritime legacy to a global audience.
The first major project under the partnership“is “The Blue Dynasty - Made in”Dubai”, a five-episode docuseries currently in development. The series will explore Victory Team's journey from its beginnings and golden era to the challenges, sacrifices, rivalries and achievements that shaped its legacy.
A separate first look at the docuseries will be released alongside content from the official partnership signing ceremony.
Beyond the docuseries, DIMC and WMi share a long-term vision to develop an ongoing sports reality series following Dubai's maritime athletes and teams throughout their competitive seasons. The content will take audiences behind the scenes, capturing the preparation, pressure, relationships, victories, challenges and rivalries that unfold both on and off the water.
The initiative aims to strengthen the presence and standing of maritime athletes locally and internationally, develop a loyal and patriotic fan base, increase attendance at marine sporting events and create new and sustainable revenue opportunities through sponsorships, brand partnerships and athletes collaborations.
It will also give brands access to authentic sporting personalities whose values, journeys and ambitions can create meaningful connections with audiences.
Mohammed Abdulla Harib Al Falahi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai International Marine Club, said:
“Victory Team has raced for Dubai at world level since the early 1990s, and its story belongs to the Emirati racers, engineers and staff whose combined efforts built its achievements and its distinguished record. This series is a chance to record that story with care and to show a new generation what it takes to win on the world stage. We look forward to working with Watch My i to bring this story to audiences in the UAE and around the worl”.”
Sened Gomera, Head of Growth at Watch My i, added:
“This docu-series is built around three pillars: legacy, culture and community. We want to tell the story of Victor’ Team’s achievements and the people behind them, while capturing the culture and energy of Dubai in the 19’0s and ’90s a chapter o’ the city’s identity that deserves to be more widely shared.
Looking ahead, our aim is to nourish a wider marine-sports ecosystem that inspires the next generation of athletes and brings Emirati families and residents who call Dubai home together as one community. These athletes continue to bring trophies home, and we want their dedication to be recognised, celebrated and supported in Dubai and aroun” the world.”
Dubai International Marine Club was established in 1988 and is one of Dubai's principal institutions for marine sports and the preservation of the UAE's maritime heritage. The Club organizes and hosts a broad program of traditional and modern watersports in the Emirate of Dubai, including dhow sailing, traditional rowing, modern sailing, powerboat racing, aquabike, fishing, kayaking and stand-up paddling, alongside community development initiatives. Its traditional racing program remains central to its mission, supporting the continuity of maritime skills and traditions across generations.
DIMC has also played a longstanding role in Dubai's international marine-sport presence, hosting major world and regional competitions and contributing technical and organizational expertise to the development of marine sports. The Club is home to Victory Team, Dubai's professional powerboat racing team, which represents the emirate internationally in championships sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) and carries a racing legacy dating back to the late 1980s.
Through heritage sport, athlete and youth development, international competition, technical capability and collaboration with government entities, sporting bodies and strategic partners, DIMC supports Dubai's position as a leading destination for marine sport while safeguarding an important part of the UAE's cultural identity.
Watch My i is a Dubai-based creative brand focused on developing, producing and investing in original intellectual property.
Moving beyond the traditional production-house model, WMi brings together creators, athletes, filmmakers and commercial partners to develop original stories and new revenue opportunities. Its approach is designed to nourish its creative community and, where applicable, provide contributors with opportunities to participate in the ownership and long-term value of the intellectual property they help create.
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