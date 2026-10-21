XTB, one of the fastest-growing investment apps globally
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) XTB, one of the fastest-growing investment apps globally, launches the largest advertising campaign in its history. For the first time, the brand engages two global ambassadors simultaneously - joining Zlatan Ibrahimović is former heavy-weight world champion Tyson Fury. The campaign will span four continents, and its main goal is to overcome the hesitation that still surrounds talking about and managing money.
For generations, talking about money has been clouded by hesitation and silence, treating personal wealth as a taboo rather than a milestone. In its latest campaign, XTB breaks through these old constraints to celebrate financial growth as a powerful act of self-determination. Investing isn't just about managing numbers, it is an inspiring journey of taking control of your future, honoring your hard work, and standing proud of every step toward lasting financial independence.
Please find photo attached
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For generations, talking about money has been clouded by hesitation and silence, treating personal wealth as a taboo rather than a milestone. In its latest campaign, XTB breaks through these old constraints to celebrate financial growth as a powerful act of self-determination. Investing isn't just about managing numbers, it is an inspiring journey of taking control of your future, honoring your hard work, and standing proud of every step toward lasting financial independence.
Please find photo attached
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
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