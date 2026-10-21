The Rise of Tier-II and Tier-III Cities as Working Patterns Shift Closer to Home
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) October 21, 2026: India’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities have seen a major increase in office and co-working space usage as companies of all sizes enable their teams to work closer to home, reducing long daily commutes and delivering improved work-life balance.
Office attendance data from International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, shows significant increases across locations including Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Nashik and Indore. IWG measures attendance across its locations through daily Wi-Fi logins.
To meet growing demand for more localised working, IWG is continuing to expand its network right across India. The company has added 43 new locations in India in the first half of 2026, while a record 728 new locations were signed globally.
Over the past two years, new locations have opened in Tier-II and Tier-III cities including Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Dehradun, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Nagpur, Trivandrum and Vadodara. IWG’s network expansion is being driven through its capital-light strategy, which now accounts for 95% of signings.
Under this model, IWG partners with property owners to establish and operate flexible workspaces, enabling it to expand rapidly into new locations.
Tier-II and Tier-III cities have emerged as some of the most desirable places to live and work in India. Vestian data shows that Tier-II cities now host more than 575 flexible workspace centres, nearly 29% of the country’s total, with flex space costing up to 50% less than in the metros**, as workers take advantage of hybrid working policies to live and work in more suburban, regional or rural locations.
Coimbatore recorded the largest increase, with aggregate workspace visits rising by 41% in the six months to May 2026 compared with the previous six-month period*. Jalandhar followed closely with a 25% rise, while Nashik recorded an increase of 21%. Other locations with double-digit increases include Dehradun, Mohali, and Guwahati.
The top 5 Tier-II and Tier-III cities with the highest growth in visits are:
●Coimbatore: +41%
●Jalandhar: +25%
●Nashik: +21%
●Dehradun: +19%
●Mohali: +17%
The figures highlight how more flexible ways of working are reshaping the geography of work, with professionals increasingly using a network of flexible workspaces in locations that better fit their lives. This enables employees to benefit from a professional office environment while reducing commuting time.
Christian Schmitz, CEO of International Workplace Group, commented:
"The sharp rise in workspace usage across India’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities shows how businesses and their people are embracing more flexible ways of working. Companies increasingly need workplace strategies that give their teams access to high-quality professional workspace wherever they need it, including closer to home.
"For businesses, this provides greater flexibility and reduces the need for unnecessary fixed real estate, while employees can cut long and expensive commutes. Our growing network means we can meet that demand at scale."
According to recent research from Colliers, 40% of India’s population is expected to live in urban areas in the next few years, with Tier-II cities becoming important growth centres. Flexible workspaces are expected to account for 20-25% of overall India office leasing in the near term, while specifically pointing to smaller cities as beneficiaries of decentralised workplace models.
Harsh Lambah, Country Head & VP Sales SAARC, commented:
“As companies look beyond the metros for their next phase of growth, Tier-II and Tier-III cities are giving them access to new markets and strong local talent. Ready-to-use professional workspace lets businesses set up teams and scale at their own pace without heavy upfront investment, and that growth is creating quality jobs across the country. Our capital-light strategy, built on managed partnerships with property owners, allows us to expand our network quickly and in step with that demand.”
Methodology & sources
*The analysis compares Wi-Fi logins at IWG centres in India that were open throughout both of two equal six-month periods: June to November 2025 and December 2025 to May 2026. Tier-II and Tier-III cities are all cities outside Delhi NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
**Vestian report on flexible workspace in India’s Tier-II cities, March 2026, as reported by The Realty Today:
For more information, visit International Workplace Group
- END -
Office attendance data from International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, shows significant increases across locations including Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Nashik and Indore. IWG measures attendance across its locations through daily Wi-Fi logins.
To meet growing demand for more localised working, IWG is continuing to expand its network right across India. The company has added 43 new locations in India in the first half of 2026, while a record 728 new locations were signed globally.
Over the past two years, new locations have opened in Tier-II and Tier-III cities including Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Dehradun, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Nagpur, Trivandrum and Vadodara. IWG’s network expansion is being driven through its capital-light strategy, which now accounts for 95% of signings.
Under this model, IWG partners with property owners to establish and operate flexible workspaces, enabling it to expand rapidly into new locations.
Tier-II and Tier-III cities have emerged as some of the most desirable places to live and work in India. Vestian data shows that Tier-II cities now host more than 575 flexible workspace centres, nearly 29% of the country’s total, with flex space costing up to 50% less than in the metros**, as workers take advantage of hybrid working policies to live and work in more suburban, regional or rural locations.
Coimbatore recorded the largest increase, with aggregate workspace visits rising by 41% in the six months to May 2026 compared with the previous six-month period*. Jalandhar followed closely with a 25% rise, while Nashik recorded an increase of 21%. Other locations with double-digit increases include Dehradun, Mohali, and Guwahati.
The top 5 Tier-II and Tier-III cities with the highest growth in visits are:
●Coimbatore: +41%
●Jalandhar: +25%
●Nashik: +21%
●Dehradun: +19%
●Mohali: +17%
The figures highlight how more flexible ways of working are reshaping the geography of work, with professionals increasingly using a network of flexible workspaces in locations that better fit their lives. This enables employees to benefit from a professional office environment while reducing commuting time.
Christian Schmitz, CEO of International Workplace Group, commented:
"The sharp rise in workspace usage across India’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities shows how businesses and their people are embracing more flexible ways of working. Companies increasingly need workplace strategies that give their teams access to high-quality professional workspace wherever they need it, including closer to home.
"For businesses, this provides greater flexibility and reduces the need for unnecessary fixed real estate, while employees can cut long and expensive commutes. Our growing network means we can meet that demand at scale."
According to recent research from Colliers, 40% of India’s population is expected to live in urban areas in the next few years, with Tier-II cities becoming important growth centres. Flexible workspaces are expected to account for 20-25% of overall India office leasing in the near term, while specifically pointing to smaller cities as beneficiaries of decentralised workplace models.
Harsh Lambah, Country Head & VP Sales SAARC, commented:
“As companies look beyond the metros for their next phase of growth, Tier-II and Tier-III cities are giving them access to new markets and strong local talent. Ready-to-use professional workspace lets businesses set up teams and scale at their own pace without heavy upfront investment, and that growth is creating quality jobs across the country. Our capital-light strategy, built on managed partnerships with property owners, allows us to expand our network quickly and in step with that demand.”
Methodology & sources
*The analysis compares Wi-Fi logins at IWG centres in India that were open throughout both of two equal six-month periods: June to November 2025 and December 2025 to May 2026. Tier-II and Tier-III cities are all cities outside Delhi NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
**Vestian report on flexible workspace in India’s Tier-II cities, March 2026, as reported by The Realty Today:
For more information, visit International Workplace Group
- END -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment