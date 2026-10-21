Before its release on Zee 5 Global, Sumo Didi has already won support from the film industry
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Some stories travel far beyond the screen and Sumo Didi is one such film. Based on the life of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, the film has already built a presence on the international film festival circuit and received support from prominent names in the entertainment industry like Remo D’souza, Sanya Malhotra, Boman Irani, Raghav Juyal and many more. Now, with its exclusive premiere on Zee 5 Global on 23 October 2026, the inspiring story is set to reach a wider audience.
From Tokyo to Palm Springs: A Journey Across Film Festivals
Directed by Jayant Rohatgi, Sumo Didi premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2023 before travelling to the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2024, where it was featured in the festival’s lineup and described as an audience favourite. The film also screened at the 24th New York Indian Film Festival in 2024, earning nominations for Best Debut Film and Best Screenplay. Its journey across these platforms brought Hetal Dave’s story to international audiences, highlighting a narrative rooted in determination, self-belief and the courage to challenge social expectations.
Industry Support for a Story That Deserves to Be Told
The film has also received encouragement from actor Jackie Shroff, who publicly urged people to support Hetal Dave and help bring her achievements to wider attention. His support brought renewed focus to Dave’s journey as a woman who pursued a sport largely unfamiliar to Indian audiences. At its heart, Sumo Didi explores the challenges of breaking stereotypes, navigating social prejudice and pursuing a dream against the odds.
Now, Hetal Dave’s Story Comes to Zee 5 Global
Starring Shriyam Bhagnani as Hetal Dave, alongside Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey and Raghav Dheer, the film brings this remarkable real-life journey to the screen. With its festival journey behind it, Sumo Didi is now set to connect with audiences worldwide through its exclusive premiere on Zee 5 Global on 23 October 2026.
Produced by Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks, the film offers viewers an opportunity to discover the story of an athlete who challenged conventional ideas of what women could achieve in sport. Its arrival on Zee 5 Global marks the next chapter in bringing Hetal Dave’s journey to a broader audience, allowing more viewers to discover the woman behind the achievement.
Sumo Didi premieres on Zee 5 Global from 23rd October 2026
From Tokyo to Palm Springs: A Journey Across Film Festivals
Directed by Jayant Rohatgi, Sumo Didi premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2023 before travelling to the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2024, where it was featured in the festival’s lineup and described as an audience favourite. The film also screened at the 24th New York Indian Film Festival in 2024, earning nominations for Best Debut Film and Best Screenplay. Its journey across these platforms brought Hetal Dave’s story to international audiences, highlighting a narrative rooted in determination, self-belief and the courage to challenge social expectations.
Industry Support for a Story That Deserves to Be Told
The film has also received encouragement from actor Jackie Shroff, who publicly urged people to support Hetal Dave and help bring her achievements to wider attention. His support brought renewed focus to Dave’s journey as a woman who pursued a sport largely unfamiliar to Indian audiences. At its heart, Sumo Didi explores the challenges of breaking stereotypes, navigating social prejudice and pursuing a dream against the odds.
Now, Hetal Dave’s Story Comes to Zee 5 Global
Starring Shriyam Bhagnani as Hetal Dave, alongside Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey and Raghav Dheer, the film brings this remarkable real-life journey to the screen. With its festival journey behind it, Sumo Didi is now set to connect with audiences worldwide through its exclusive premiere on Zee 5 Global on 23 October 2026.
Produced by Jio Studios, Fresh Lime Films and MA+TH Entertainment Networks, the film offers viewers an opportunity to discover the story of an athlete who challenged conventional ideas of what women could achieve in sport. Its arrival on Zee 5 Global marks the next chapter in bringing Hetal Dave’s journey to a broader audience, allowing more viewers to discover the woman behind the achievement.
Sumo Didi premieres on Zee 5 Global from 23rd October 2026
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