Azerbaijan Can Transit Turkmen Electricity To Europe Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan proposes exploring the possibility of transiting electricity generated in Turkmenistan to European markets, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Kamal Abbasov said at the“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2026” (OGT 2026) international conference and exhibition in Ashgabat, Trend 's special correspondent reports from the event.

"We believe that Turkmenistan also has potential for cooperation in the electric power sector; together with our esteemed Turkmen partners, we could explore the possibility of exporting electricity generated in Turkmenistan to European countries via Azerbaijan," Abbasov remarked.

According to him, Azerbaijan is also engaging with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to advance the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project, which envisions the transmission of electricity from renewable sources from Central Asian countries, through Azerbaijan, to European markets.

Abbasov noted that deepening cooperation in this area would allow for a more efficient use of the countries' energy potential, strengthen regional connectivity, and create new opportunities for a mutually beneficial partnership.

Addressing bilateral energy cooperation, the deputy minister highlighted the interest of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in continuing its engagement with Turkmenistan regarding the supply and trade of crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals. Specifically, this involves the refining of Turkmen oil in Azerbaijan, with the subsequent export of the resulting products to international markets.

According to Abbasov, approximately 10 million tons of oil of Turkmen origin were transported to international markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline between 2023 and August 2026.

He further noted that the energy sector remains one of the priority areas for bilateral cooperation. During the visit of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Azerbaijan on June 22–23, 2026, the two sides signed a joint statement in which they reaffirmed the significant energy potential of both nations and identified the energy sector as a priority area for cooperation.

An agreement on cooperation in the energy sector between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was also signed during the visit. According to Abbasov, this document strengthens the legal framework for bilateral relations and creates further opportunities for expanding cooperation.