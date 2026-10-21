Ferris Mowers To Showcase More Than 25 New Products And Programs At Equip Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial and residential units, enhanced warranty coverage, fuel-efficiency innovations and more

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferris® Mowers returns to Equip Expo with an expanded lineup of new products and programs designed to help landscape professionals, dealers and homeowners improve productivity, sales, comfort, fuel efficiency and uptime.

At the Briggs & Stratton® indoor booth #5016 and outdoor space #6480D Ferris will showcase more than 25 new products and programs, including compact stand-on mowers, higher-volume mowing solutions, residential zero-turn upgrades, blade innovations and enhanced warranty coverage.

The Briggs & Stratton booth will also feature booth giveaways with a total value of $30,000 including Ferris' all new Z1-PX stand-on mower with a 52” deck and a Ferris 700S 52” zero-turn mower. Additional booth give-aways include equipment from Billy Goat® as well as a cruise sponsored by Vanguard®.

“Equip Expo gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how Ferris is responding to the needs of dealers, contractors and homeowners,” said Carissa Gingras, Vice President of Marketing, Turf & Consumer and Service at Briggs & Stratton.“This year's extensive lineup of more than two dozen new products reflects our focus on innovative solutions and real-world performance, from productivity and durability to comfort, serviceability and long-term value.”

Commercial Innovations Built for Productivity

The new Z1-P with a 32” deck size option provides stand-on efficiency and productivity for pros who need a smaller unit to navigate residential gates and tight landscaping. The heavier-duty Z1-PX adds higher speed and greater component strength with Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400 transaxles and a 7-gauge steel deck.

For higher-volume mowing, the ISXTM 3300 Rear Discharge brings debris management and dual-sided trimming efficiency to larger municipal jobs.

The Ferris ISXTM800, with Ferris' patented ForeFrontTM suspension, is now available with a Vanguard® V-Twin engine with Oil XtendTM for 250-hour maintenance intervals – more than twice as long as other engine manufacturers.

Ferris is also extending select commercial mower warranties from 500 to 1,000 hours, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term value.*

Residential Zero-Turn Upgrades for Homeowners

For residential buyers, the new 600S and 700S zero-turn mowers feature a patent-pending, full-chassis, engine-isolating suspension system designed to reduce the impact of rough terrain and are both supported by a 10-year suspension warranty. The 600S will offer 48-, 52- and 60-inch deck options, while the 700S adds upgraded transaxles, a 9.5 mph mowing speed and a 7-gallon fuel tank.

An updated 300S zero-turn provides another choice for residential buyers seeking comfort and performance in a zero-turn mower and includes a 42-inch deck option and patented suspension.





Parts and Programs Designed to Optimize Efficiency

The patent-pending AeroMaxTM high-efficiency blade, available on select mower models, uses aviation-inspired aerodynamics to mow up to 20% more acres per gallon of fuel, saving both money and refueling time. New maintenance-free spindles are designed to reduce routine service demands, keeping the unit on the job.

Experience Ferris at Equip Expo 2026

Ferris representatives will be available throughout Equip Expo to walk attendees through the expanded lineup, discuss new product and program details, and demonstrate how the brand's latest innovations are designed to help customers get more done with greater comfort, efficiency and confidence.

*See operator's manual for full warranty details.

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit .

CONTACT: Amy Rohn Storytown PR...