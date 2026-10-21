North Texas Food Bank, Dallas College, and UNIQLO Partner to Support Families Through Fall Food Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive through event will provide nutritious food and HEATTECH clothing to help neighbors prepare for the cooler season

Dallas, TX, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across North Texas navigate rising household costs and the start of the fall season, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Dallas College and UNIQLO are joining forces to provide essential support. A public mobile food distribution will take place Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dallas College Northlake, 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX. The drive‐through event will serve approximately 500 families, each receiving about 60 pounds of nutritious food, along with HEATTECH thermal clothing provided by UNIQLO.

New data from Feeding America shows that Texas continues to lead the nation in the number of people facing food insecurity, with the Dallas–Fort Worth area ranking fourth among major U.S. metros. In NTFB's 12‐county service area, nearly 800,000 neighbors, including 291,000 children, struggle to access enough food for their families.

Dallas College has been a long‐standing partner in addressing hunger since 2019, hosting regular mobile distributions and operating fourteen food pantries on its seven campuses and seven workforce centers that offer fresh produce, shelf‐stable items and hygiene products to students and the surrounding community.

“Students are more likely to persist when their basic needs are met,” said Dr. Beatriz Joseph, Dallas College Vice Chancellor of Student Success.“Through our partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, we are ensuring students and families have reliable access to nutritious food. This event is one more way we're removing the barriers that can make it harder to focus on their education, work and future.”

UNIQLO volunteers will distribute HEATTECH thermal clothing as part of the company's Heart of LifeWear initiative, which supports individuals and families experiencing hardship through donations of essential clothing. Through Heart of LifeWear, UNIQLO will donate more than 76,000 HEATTECH items across the United States, including to communities facing food insecurity through local food bank partners. This work is made possible because of UNIQLO's national partnership with Feeding America®. Just this year, UNIQLO will help provide 2.5 million meals* to families across the country. Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with a nationwide network of food banks, partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs helping to provide billions of meals to people facing hunger.

"At UNIQLO, we believe clothing has the power to improve everyday life," said Jean Shein, UNIQLO U.S. Sustainability Director. "Through Heart of LifeWear, we are proud to partner with the NTFB and Dallas College to provide HEATTECH and other winter essentials to families across Dallas, helping them stay warm, comfortable, and supported throughout the season."

No registration is required to attend the distribution, but participants must arrive in a vehicle. Food will be provided on a first‐come, first‐served basis. While no ID is required, families will be asked to share their household size and zip code.

Neighbors seeking food assistance can visit to find a food pantry nearby that provides food and often other services, or they can find mobile food distributions across North Texas at . Neighbors can also contact the North Texas Food Bank to learn about Senior Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

About Dallas College

Founded in 1965, Dallas College consists of seven campuses - Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland - plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 133,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education, nursing, software development and management. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 64 dual credit programs.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 141 million meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high-quality everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty-ingenious in detail, thoughtfully designed around life's needs, timeless in style, and always evolving.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of the brands in the Fast Retailing Group. With global sales of approximately 3.4 trillion yen for the 2025 fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a global brand. Today, the company has more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores worldwide.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom, and changing the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit and .

About Heart of LifeWear

Heart of LifeWear is UNIQLO's community giving initiative, bringing warmth and comfort to people facing hardship through donations of HEATTECH, AIRism, and other essential clothing items. Each year, the program mobilizes UNIQLO stores, employees, and nonprofit partners around the world to support local communities during the winter season. Through Heart of LifeWear, UNIQLO donates more than one million items globally, including approximately 76,000 items across the United States, helping individuals and families access clothing that supports their comfort, health, and well-being. Rooted in UNIQLO's LifeWear philosophy, the program reflects the company's belief that clothing has the power to improve everyday life.

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North Texas Food Bank, Dallas College, and UNIQLO Partner to Support Families Through Fall Food Distribution

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022... Liz Scruggs Dallas College 972-860-5448...