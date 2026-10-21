BILLY GOAT EXPANDS DEBRIS LOADER LINEUP WITH THE ALL-NEW LEAF DRAGON-XTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring 5,050 CFM of suction and advanced Vanguard® EFI with Electronic Throttle Control, the road-ready direct-drive unit brings high-efficiency Dragon power cleanup to a new, compact scale.

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Industries announces the release of the new Leaf Dragon-XTM (DL3702VETM) debris loader. Serving as the entry point to Billy Goat's heavy-duty Dragon class of trailer-mounted debris loaders, the Leaf Dragon-XTM delivers 5,050 CFM of high-velocity curbside suction power for commercial contractors looking to scale their cleanup operations. Positioned above the brand's 13–18 HP models and just below the flagship Leaf DragonTM for extreme-volume operators and municipalities, the new unit provides growing fleets with a productive, towable choice to match their exact power requirements and budgets.

Built upon a heavy-duty, factory-mounted, DOT-approved road-ready trailer, the Leaf Dragon-XTM allows contractors to seamlessly transition into trailer-mounted commercial performance. Its design enables crews to travel with the hose fully installed and begin work immediately upon arriving at the jobsite, while the integrated curbside intake maximizes hose reach and eliminates wear elbows versus competitive rear-intake systems.

Key features of the Leaf Dragon-XTM:



Vanguard® EFI with Electronic Throttle Control (ETC): Powered by a 993cc Vanguard® EFI engine delivering 37 gross HP*, the unit features Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) to instantly adjust engine power to match load demands. This technology maintains consistent power under heavy vacuum conditions, improves cold-weather starting performance, and yields up to 25% fuel savings**.

Dual Shredding System: Utilizes a proprietary Piranha BladeTM paired with a 20-inch diameter, 6-blade armor-plate steel impeller with 18 cutting points, achieving a 12:1 reduction ratio to maximize trailer capacity and minimize trips to the dump site.

Curbside Intake Architecture: Standard trailer layout positions the 10-foot long, 14-inch diameter intake hose for optimal street cleanup access, expanding total sweep coverage over traditional rear-mounted hose configurations.

Heavy-Duty Square Discharge Elbow: Engineered with a 7-inch square discharge elbow to handle high-velocity debris flow, increasing overall system durability and simplifying routine service.

Integrated Jobsite Storage: Standard frame amenities include a built-in traffic cone holder, a dedicated rake holder to secure hand tools, and positive hose lock-down points for safe transport. Optimized Storage & Towing Chassis: Features a space-saving folding tongue design that significantly reduces the trailer's footprint in tight shop bays, an adjustable hitch height for balanced towing across varied fleet vehicles, and heavy-duty steel fenders.

The Leaf Dragon-XTM is available to order through the Billy Goat dealer network and will be displayed at Equip Expo 2026. Attendees can view the new Leaf Dragon-XTM at the Briggs & Stratton booth #5016 Indoor and demo it at 6480D Outdoor. To learn how the expanded Dragon family helps commercial fleets streamline tough cleanups, visit billygoat.com.





* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAEJ1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

** Closed-loop EFI system fuel savings may vary based on debris loading conditions and other factors.

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit .





CONTACT: Joshua Murphy Briggs & Stratton, LLC...