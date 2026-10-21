Attention Long-Term Shareholders Of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) GPGI, Inc., F/K/A Composecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) And New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) shareholders who purchased shares on or shortly after the Company's February 13, 2025, initial public offering (IPO) and have continued to hold their shares.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation follows the filing of a securities class action against Aardvark and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of the federal securities laws in connection with statements concerning the safety and prospects of the Company's lead drug candidate, ARD-101.

If you purchased Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) shares on or shortly after the Company's February 13, 2025 IPO , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to the recently filed securities complaint, Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) IPO offering documents represented that ARD-101 had been“well-tolerated” in earlier clinical trials, had limited systemic absorption, and had demonstrated no serious adverse events. The complaint alleges that the offering documents were materially false or misleading because they failed to disclose that ARD-101 was less safe than investors had been led to believe and that its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were therefore overstated.

The complaint further alleges that similar representations concerning ARD-101's safety continued after the IPO. For example, Company representatives subsequently described ARD-101 as having a“very, very clean” safety profile and represented that its limited systemic exposure reduced the likelihood of side effects.

Then, on February 27, 2026, Aardvark announced that it was voluntarily pausing enrollment and dosing in the Phase 3 HERO trial after identifying reversible cardiac observations during safety monitoring in a healthy-volunteer study. Following the announcement, Aardvark's stock price allegedly declined approximately 56%, closing at $5.47 per share on March 2, 2026.

Then, on May 14, 2026, Aardvark announced that the FDA had placed a full clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for ARD-101, including the Phase 3 HERO trial and its open-label extension. According to the complaint, Aardvark's stock declined another 32.1% the following day, closing at $4.57 per share.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Aardvark shares at or shortly after the February 13, 2025 IPO, and continue to own those shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #AARD $AARD #Aardvark

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), through certain of its officers, made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the underlying class action complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis when made.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI)

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complain that GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (ii) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (iii) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (iv) as a result of the above, defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. #GPGI $GPGI #CompoSecure $CMPO

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC) ), on or shortly after the Company's December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, please visit c ontact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), through certain of its officers, allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company's Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting“tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas. It is alleged that that New Era's AI pivot was largely a“fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress,“no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. It is further alleged that a substantial number of New Era's gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

On December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a“fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to that complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after its December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , email Joshua Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI #NewEnergyHelium #NEHC $NEHC

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...