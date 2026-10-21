Pluri Chairman And Active Investor Alejandro Weinstein To Acquire EIB Loan, In Strong Vote Of Confidence In The Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chairman-led transaction marks the first step in a broader series of actions to provide a more flexible framework to support the Company's commercial plans

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc.

The transaction transfers one of Pluri's most significant financing obligations from the EIB to the Company's Chairman and strategic investor, establishing a more direct and flexible framework for a long-term resolution of the outstanding debt. Pluri and Mr. Weinstein intend to negotiate revised terms for the loan within a reasonable period of time, to present a proposed long-term resolution plan, while allowing management to remain focused on commercialization and strategic growth opportunities.

"I strongly believe in Pluri's technology, its people and the commercial opportunities ahead of the Company," said Mr. Weinstein. "I am an active investor, and for me that means taking action when I see an opportunity to help create value. Acquiring the EIB loan is a tangible expression of my confidence in Pluri and in the direction we are taking. I view this transaction not as an isolated step, but as the first in a broader series of actions that I expect will reshape the Company, accelerate its commercial evolution and position Pluri to become a significant player in regenerative medicine and longevity. I look forward to continuing to work closely with management and the Board as we move this strategy forward."

Yaky Yanay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pluri, commented: "For Pluri, this is much more than a change of lender. Subject to completion, one of our most significant financing relationships will move from the EIB to our Chairman and strategic investor, creating what we believe is a more aligned and flexible framework for the Company. This comes at an important time for Pluri, as we continue to focus on commercial execution and on advancing opportunities that can translate our technology, manufacturing capabilities and accumulated experience into meaningful value. I want to thank Alejandro for translating his confidence in Pluri into action and for his continued commitment to the Company and its future.”

The proposed assignment was reviewed and approved by a special independent committee of the Company's Board of Directors and by the Board, with approval by a majority of the independent directors.

Mr. Weinstein is an investor and entrepreneur with a track record of building, scaling and realizing value across healthcare, biotechnology, nutrition and other industries. He has participated in more than 20 M&A transactions and over $5 billion in exits, including the transformation of CFR Pharmaceuticals into a multinational pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Abbott for $2.9 billion. Since becoming a strategic investor in Pluri and later Chairman of the Board, he has worked closely with management to support the Company's strategic repositioning and commercialization efforts.

About Pluri

PluriTM is a biotechnology company advancing cell-based solutions for health and longevity. Powered by its proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops and manufactures innovative cell-based products designed to address significant unmet medical needs and support healthier, longer lives. With decades of expertise in cell science, clinical development and scalable manufacturing, Pluri is building a portfolio of regenerative and longevity-focused solutions while leveraging its technology and manufacturing capabilities through strategic partnerships and CDMO services. To learn more, visit or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected benefits of the assignment of the Company's loan from EIB to Mr. Weinstein, the Company's ability to work with its new lender in a more direct and flexible framework, the expected negotiation of revised loan terms and the timing thereof, the potential for future actions that may support the Company's commercial plans, the Company's expected commercialization efforts and strategic opportunities, and the potential future growth, development and performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluri only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the loan assignment are not realized; the possibility that revised loan terms are not agreed within the anticipated timeframe or at all, and the lender's continued ability to exercise its existing rights and remedies under the loan arrangements; the Company's ability to successfully execute its commercialization and strategic initiatives; changes in economic, business, market or regulatory conditions; inability to retain or attract key employees; increased competition, loss of market share or pricing pressure; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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