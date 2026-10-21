SKYX And Its Subsidiary Deako Announce They Will Supply Over 80,000 Units Of Their Smart Home Technologies To Over 1,000 Homes Of Prominent Home Builder Maronda Homes, As The Company Continues To Grow Its Market Penetration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Plug & Play and Smart Home Technologies are Expected to Be Delivered in 2027 to Projects in Several States Including Ohio, Georgia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania

Maronda Has Built Over 70,000 Homes Since It Was Established in 1972

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (the“Company” or“SKYX”), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 120 patents and pending applications globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it will supply over 80,000 units of its advanced technologies to over 1,000 homes of prominent community and home builder Maronda Homes as it continues to grow its market penetration

Maronda Homes is a private, family-owned home builder founded in 1972 by William J. Wolf. Maronda has built over 70,000 homes across the United States and is currently building homes and communities across Florida, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

As a community and home builder many of Maronda Homes communities include resort-style pools and clubhouses to fitness centers, pickleball courts, dog parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Maronda communities are designed to bring families together.

The Company expects to deliver over 80,000 units of its advanced plug-and-play and smart home technologies to over 1,000 Maronda Homes residences in several states including Ohio, Georgia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

Maronda Homes offers a Certified Energy Efficient package designed to pair everyday comfort with smart home technology. Electrical and smart home package features may vary by market, community, and home.









For information about Maronda Homes, click here:

For more information about SKYX and Deako, go to and

Derek Richardson, Founder and CEO of Deako, stated:“This program with Maronda is a natural next step for Deako. Every new Maronda home in these communities starts with a smart home foundation that is simple for the builder to deliver and easy for the homeowner to grow. Pairing that package with the communities Maronda builds, from resort-style pools to walking trails, is the kind of home people are looking for, and it gives us a model we can repeat with builders across the country.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said:“We are very pleased to be working with such a prominent home builder, Maronda Homes. We expect to keep expanding our builder programs with our subsidiary Deako and look forward to continuing to grow our market penetration while creating safer, more advanced, and smarter homes and buildings of the future.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 120 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home décor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

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Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at